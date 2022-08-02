Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest

Read on wtaw.com
wtaw.com
One Arrest, Four Sought By College Station Police Following Gunfire Wednesday Morning
College Station police has made one arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, and three others are sought for questioning following gunfire Wednesday morning. According to CSPD arrest reports, the incident on Holik Drive south of Holleman resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen...
mocomotive.com
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
KBTX.com
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
Houston police officer airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball: HCSO
SkyEye was at the scene of the tragic crash in Tomball. We are working to learn more details like if another vehicle was involved.
KBTX.com
Warrant issued for suspect in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re getting a better understanding of the events that unfolded in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning that eventually led to a shootout and ended with two men in a hospital. Police responded to reports of shots being fired around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
College Station police investigate an early Wednesday shooting
The College Station Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Holik Drive.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Investigating Gunfire Incident
College Station police officers were sent Wednesday morning to a report of gunfire on Holik Drive. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks. CSPD’s first social media post, issued just after 8:30 a.m., provided no additional information. CSPD’s first tweet asked people to avoid the...
wtaw.com
Recaps Of Three Local Arrests Involve Charges Of Family Violence, One Jail Inmate Assaulting Another Inmate, And Driving With An Invalid License With Five Prior Convictions
What began as a Bryan man going to his ex-wife’s house to sign divorce papers ends in his arrest on two domestic violence charges. According to Bryan police arrest reports, 22 year old Mykedrian Ellis had his hands behind his back ready to be handcuffed. Ellis said after he learned his ex-wife was texting other men, he grabbed her throat, struck her, and pushed her to the ground. Ellis was also charged with pushing a six year old child to the ground. Ellis, who was arrested Tuesday of assaulting a family member and injuring a child resulting in reckless bodily injury, remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $83,000 dollars.
kwhi.com
NEW CANEY MAN ARRESTED EARLY TUESDAY MORNING
A New Caney man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that early Tuesday morning at 12:10, Deputy Rosa Salinas conducted a traffic stop near 290 West and East Mulberry Street in Burton. According to Sheriff Hanak, the deputy stopped the vehicle due to an unreadable temporary tag. The driver, identified as Juan Luis Barreto Rego, gave Deputy Salinas consent to search the vehicle. The search resulted in finding marijuana residue along with multiple fictitious temporary buyer’s tags and receipts and international driver cards with nearly identical information. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle.
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
wtaw.com
Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court
A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office have reached a plea agreement regarding a DWI arrest in March of last year. 45 year old Ladarion Deon Johnson, who admitted to DWI with two prior convictions, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to the College Station police arrest report, an officer saw Johnson’s pickup run two red lights, then go airborne after hitting a second concrete curb, then drove another two miles before stopping.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear About Wildfires Causing Property Damage For The First Time
For the first time, property damage has been reported from wildfires in Brazos County outside of city limits. Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told county commissioners this week that one structure and several vehicles have been lost since his last update. Ware also reported that wildfires are also getting...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
kwhi.com
LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL
Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Support Asking Voters For A $100 Million Bond Issue For Roads
Brazos County commissioners are told if voters approve a $100 million dollar bond issue in this November’s election, that could leverage $740 million in state money. Commissioners will vote August 16 to place the proposal on the November ballot, as well as asking voters to increase vehicle registration fees ten dollars a year to provide another funding source for local transportation projects.
