ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Terrace, CA

Street drug dealer suspected of having 42 pounds of cocaine

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
PERRIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Terrace, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
NORCO, CA
foxla.com

Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex

CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
CORONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Cocaine#Drug Paraphernalia#Drug Dealer
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

California crash kills at least 4, injures 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crimevoice.com

L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint

An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Adrian Llamas-Navarro Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Fontana, CA]

Pedestrian Dead in Traffic Accident near Sierra Avenue. The accident occurred on July 24th, at around 11:49 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 10, east of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, Llamas-Navarro was walking along the inner lanes after a single-car crash when a 2008 Buick struck him. Due to the...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Police detective caught in sting operation

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
SANTA ANA, CA
Bakersfield Now

80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery in Southern California. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around...
NORCO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit

A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
UPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy