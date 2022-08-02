Street drug dealer suspected of having 42 pounds of cocaine

Read on bakersfieldnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
Related
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from gravesites in Rialto
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing decorations from multiple gravesites at the Rialto Park Cemetery, according to the Rialto Police Department. Several months ago, police were notified that the decorations were being removed by unknown suspects after being placed there by the family members of those who were laid to rest.
mynewsla.com
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
foxla.com
4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber
NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A woman in her 50s was killed today after she. parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand. Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two. vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded...
Bakersfield Now
California crash kills at least 4, injures 9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint
An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
L.A. Weekly
Adrian Llamas-Navarro Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Fontana, CA]
Pedestrian Dead in Traffic Accident near Sierra Avenue. The accident occurred on July 24th, at around 11:49 p.m., on the westbound Interstate 10, east of Sierra Avenue. According to reports, Llamas-Navarro was walking along the inner lanes after a single-car crash when a 2008 Buick struck him. Due to the...
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
foxla.com
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
Bakersfield Now
80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect
NORCO, Calif. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery in Southern California. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
Comments / 0