Pasquotank approves $4.1 million Kitty Hawk bid for Sentara Medical Center site

islandfreepress.org
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebrate National Aviation Day with First Flight Society on August 19 at Dare County Regional Airport
The First Flight Society announced the 4th annual National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport on August 19th, 2022. The event runs from 10AM-3PM and features Airplane Displays, Exhibitors, and Food Trucks. The mission of the celebration is to provide a fun and educational experience promoting, honoring, and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers and helping educate the world about aviation. National Aviation Day is a free event aimed at all ages.
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head approves resolution on beach holes
Measure calls for state legislating criminal penalties. In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing...
Public input sought as City of Norfolk receives over $4.5 million for housing
The City of Norfolk is receiving more than $4.5 million in federal funds to use for housing assistance. A public input session is being held Wednesday to help identify priorities.
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
covabizmag.com
Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport
What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
outerbanksvoice.com
Is Hyde County’s fight over school funds over?
Commissioners restore $400K in cuts, another $75K may be sought. On July 28, after a month-long dispute over school funding, the Hyde County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to raise the county’s share of the schools’ annual budget to the $1.712 million figure the schools had requested. That...
Military Circle Mall closing at end of 2022, set to be demolished ahead of redevelopment
Military Circle Mall is expected to be demolished in early 2023 to prepare for future redevelopment of the site.
outerbanksvoice.com
August 5 is First Friday in Downtown Manteo
This First Friday (August 5) in downtown Manteo is going to be really special! Check out what we have happening this month. – We have Outside! Exploring Color, Patterns and Beauty in Nature: Rosalia Torres-Weiner Solo Exhibition opening in our Vault Gallery. Come by and meet Rosalia and view her vibrant artwork.
Washingtonian.com
How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk
Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.
outerbanksvoice.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels, August 1
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
obxtoday.com
Temporary road closure planned for East Durham St in KDH
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for East Durham Street at the intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for stormwater improvements by H & H Land Development, LLC. Through traffic on East Durham Street...
WAVY News 10
Home Solar Power Tips
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In these difficult financial times, people are looking everywhere for savings. How closely have you looked at your power bill? Gwyn Philip Williams with Solar United Neighbors joined us with information about how their free solar co-ops make it easy to save money with a bulk discount by going solar in a group.
