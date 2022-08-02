Read on pokesreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas. Tatis has been sidelined since having surgery in mid-March on his fractured left wrist, reportedly suffered in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Although there’s no timetable for his return, starting the rehab assignment is a big step for Tatis and the Padres. “He didn’t have a spring and hasn’t played in the field yet, so we’ll monitor as we go along,” Melvin said.
Back to School: Preventing sports injuries
As Valley schools get ready to open for the first day of class, many student-athletes are eager to get back into the swing of sports.
Comments / 0