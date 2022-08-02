Arctangent Festival Adds Scalping, Famyne, Outlander, Sergeant Thunderhoof, Cryptic Shift, and Ogives Big Band

Read on www.ghostcultmag.com
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
NME
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Taylor Hawkins Featured on New Song, Artist Speaks on Working With the Late Foo Fighters Drummer
Taylor Hawkins is featured on a new track by King Princess titled “Let Us Die.” It’s the first posthumous release from the late Foo Fighters drummer. There are sure to be many more, including more music with the band. Check out the official music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ExbUZpoGc.
thesource.com
Napoleon of the Outlawz Says 2Pac Turned Down Michael Jackson Collab Because the King of Pop Didn’t Show Up at the Studio Session
A couple of weeks back, a story was unearthed that stated Michael Jackson denied a 2Pac collaboration due to liking The Notorious B.I.G. But that was shut down by Danny Boy of Death Row Records. In a new story, 2Pac reportedly denied a song with The King of Pop due...
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Pantera’s Rex Brown Shares Old Photo of Him + Vinnie Paul, Recollects ‘Grateful Memories’
Now more than one week removed from the news that a Pantera tour will take place in 2023, bassist Rex Brown has shared an old black and white photo of him and late drummer Vinnie Paul on a boat. It's the first Pantera-related post from Brown since Billboard revealed that...
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Kiss’ Paul Stanley Revealed How Alice Cooper Inspired His Band
Kiss' Paul Stanley revealed what he thought after watching Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The associated album was a huge hit.
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’
Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months. It's been over two years since the pandemic...
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.
Stereogum
Suede – “15 Again”
A few months back, Suede — or the London Suede, as their known in some parts — announced a new album called Autofiction, their first new full-length in four years and the first one in six that their longtime collaborator Ed Buller produced. They introduced it with “She Still Leads Me On,” and today the band is back with its second single, the soaring “15 Again.” The band’s Brett Anderson described it as “a song about falling in love with life for the first time,” which is certainly something that seems to happen when you’re around 15. Check it out below.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Never-Before-Released Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album Set for Release, Jeff Bridges Narrates Doc
There’s a new Creedence Clearwater Revival album set for release. Fans, start your squealing. The new live performance album, Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which is from 1970, is available today (August 2) for pre-order, along with a new documentary concert film directed by two-time Grammy Award-winner Bob Smeaton, narrated by “The Dude,” himself, Jeff Bridges. The film is called Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall.
guitar.com
“It was like the first time a vegetarian tastes bacon”: Emanuel Casablanca on finding authentic Tele tones with his Mod Shop Strat
Blood On My Hands is your debut album, and you say you’ve made a point of exploring an ‘imperfect past’. What do you mean by that and how is it conveyed on the album?. “I have been done and been involved in some things that I am not particularly proud of, and I truly believe that pieces of it are displayed in this record.”
