British Airways forced to cancel short-haul flights, what does this mean for you?

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
ohmymag.co.uk
Water companies impose ban on using hosepipes, are you going to be affected?
The UK has been experiencing a particularly dry period, 8 months to be precise. Despite some areas having massive downpours recently, many parts are still struggling. As a result, a hosepipe ban has been set for several areas in the UK. These are the things you can and can’t do with the ban.
Hong Kong's last sawmill faces closure amid development plan
Chi Kee Sawmill & Timber, Hong Kong’s last operating sawmill, has been processing timber in the city for 75 years. Soon the family-run factory near the territory's border with mainland China might be forced to shut down as part of a development project: it received notice earlier this year that it had to vacate its current premises, which it has occupied for nearly four decades, to make way for a development project. Hong Kong residents have been visiting Chi Kee to buy bits of the wood piled high up around the sawmill and collect a small piece of Hong...
Prince Harry is the first royal to sue the government, and he's doing it once again
Prince Harry has filed a new lawsuit against the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police in the High Court after the UK government forbade him from paying for his own security while he was visiting the country. Homecoming fight. Prince Harry feels that he and his family are not safe...
Supermarkets are removing ‘best before dates’ from some items. Here’s why
If like most people you tend to check the ‘best before date’ before putting an item in your shopping basket, you will soon notice that your favourite supermarket is no longer slapping that information on some products. Waitrose is the latest supermarket chain to join several others that are ditching the label. You might just find the reason to be noble.
