York News-Times
Just Melanie -- Help us honor two more in the York Area Ag Hall of Fame
There are 78 plaques hanging in the antique tractor display building at the Wessels Living History Farm. They each have a picture and a story about a person (or a couple, or a group of brothers in several cases) who was instrumental in the field of agriculture in York County.
York News-Times
Wonderline: Readers ask about city employees, pools and vaccinations
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. A: York City Administrator Sue Crawford said, “The city has 73 full-time employees and 34 permanent part-time employees (this includes the mayor and city council members). During the summer, we add about 100 seasonal part-time employees. This summer it was 111.”
York News-Times
York News-Times
York woman charged with meth possession
YORK – Raquel Cervantes, 24, of York, has been charged with one count of methamphetamine possession and her arraignment is scheduled for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the case began when a York woman was arrested and gave consent for officers to search...
York News-Times
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for attacking stranger downtown
A five-time convicted felon who randomly attacked a 62-year-old man in downtown Lincoln last year has been sentenced to three to five years in prison. Gabriel A. Sterling, 36, told Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman at his sentencing Thursday that he didn't remember the incident. "But that still doesn't...
York News-Times
What you missed this week in notable York crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from York News-Times. (38) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
York News-Times
Corrections Sergeant Supervisor
The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) is currently looking for proven leader to fill the role of Supervisor Sergeant. The Corrections Sergeant Supervisor at NCCW will be the first-level leader to a team of Corporals, providing effective and efficient supervision and evaluation of staff. Hiring rate is $30.450/hour PLUS...
York News-Times
2022 York County Fair Casting Contest
The 2022 Casting Contest was a hit -- per usual.
York News-Times
2022 York County Fair Bicycle Rodeo
Despite high temperatures, the 2022 York County Fair's bicycle rodeo was well attended with quite a few contestants.
York News-Times
Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
Front Office Person
Man accused of cocaine possession after dangerous driving on I-80 in York County
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with cocaine possession after allegedly driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Arraignment proceedings have been set for next week for Charles Vrana of Omaha. According to court documents, Vrana was initially arrested for fourth offense driving under the...
York News-Times
Front Office Person
Sullivan Family Dentistry in York NE is looking for a front office employee. Business, communication, and computer skills required. Dental experience is not mandatory. The York office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 - 5 each week. Front Desk Representative duties and responsibilities. Keep front desk clean, tidy...
York News-Times
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
York News-Times
Brothers complete Eagle projects
EXETER -- Brothers, Ben and Mikey Bartu, completed Eagle projects designed to help serve the community of Exeter and their residents. Both are members of Exeter Troop 218 sponsored by the Exeter American Legion Post 218. Ben, who recently graduated from Exeter-Milligan High School, chose to focus on making maintenance...
York News-Times
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Corrections Lieutenant
NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
York News-Times
Corrections Lieutenant
Corrections Lieutenants - $33.38/hour - Nebraska Correctional Center for Women. We are seeking a transformational leader who brings performance based management skills, a commitment to servant leadership, and the drive to inspire a culture of trust, creativity and commitment to the critical work of this agency and those it serves. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) operates nine institutions housing approximately 5,200 inmates statewide. The department's focus includes inmate programming and education, physical and behavioral health care, re-entry services, and community programs, and is accredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA). Information about the Department can be found at: www.corrections.nebraska.gov. With a current vacancy at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, NE (a maximum, medium and minimum custody facility for women), NDCS is accepting applications for the position of Corrections Lieutenant. The incumbent will model the NDCS Values of integrity, respect, compassion, growth, and excellence as we accomplish our mission, "Keep people safe." F.
Corrections Corporals
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Corrections Corporals
Now hiring! Increased hiring rate effective December 6, 2021!. NOTICE TO APPLICANT: MUST APPLY ONLINE. KEEP PEOPLE SAFE. Offering a competitive salary with shift differential, advancement opportunities plus benefits to include medical/dental/vision insurance, free basic life insurance, retirement, 100% tuition assistance, paid vacations, holidays, and sick leave. TESTING & INTERVIEWS WILL BE HELD AT THE NEBRASKA CORRECTIONAL CENTER FOR WOMEN IN YORK, NEBRASKA. The Corrections Corporal selection process includes the following steps: • Online application • Corrections Selection Inventory (CSI) online assessment • Interview • Security background check • Reference checks • Medical exam • Drug test.
York News-Times
Vandals who damaged YNT vehicles caught
YORK – Suspects have been identified as the vandals who damaged vehicles owned by York News-Times employees. The vandalism took place on two separate nights. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m. that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the vehicles and a review of the surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.
