Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patronKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 yearsKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick google search of the place the eyewitness news studio and the times leader media group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos
Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
fox29.com
Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot
HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Overcrowding, litter closes Poconos parks
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Most days during the work week, Yetter Park in Stroud Township is pretty quiet. But ask neighbors what it's like on the weekend, and you get a much different story. "You can't get in here on the weekends. Out-of-towners come, and it's just so packed,...
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
abc27.com
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
Wilkes-Barre officials meet with PennDOT on passenger rail service study
WILKES-BARRE — City officials Wednesday held a follow-up meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives to discuss passenger rail service. PennDOT has agreed to fund a preliminary study on establishing service between Wilkes-Barre and several other possible cities in the state. Mayor George Brown, members of his administration, City...
Water repairs impacting parts of Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water is issuing a warning for dirty, low pressure, or no water during emergency repairs for residents in Wilkes-Barre. PA American Water states crews are making emergency repairs beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre. The reasoning is due to water being redirected through their systems. Residents in the affected […]
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
