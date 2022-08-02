Georgia says unborn children can now be claimed under income tax exemption

Read on www.9news.com
Related
9News
Where the Colorado TABOR refund comes from and why it's important
TABOR began as part of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Now, Democrats are trying to rebrand it.
9News
Tina Peters' funds for primary recount came largely from outside Colorado
Roughly 5,393 donors gave an additional $503,649 after the primary, more than Peters had going into the primary she lost. Most of it came from outside of Colorado.
9News
Word of Thanks: Educator Emporium
It's back to school time for Colorado's students, which means teachers will pay for supplies out of pocket. Let's help.
9News
Suspect in deadly shooting in Texas arrested in Colorado
A man wanted in connection with a May shooting death in South Austin was apprehended in Colorado on Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals said its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with other law enforcement agencies, located and arrested fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, in Monument, Colorado, on Aug. 2. Bagwell...
Comments / 0