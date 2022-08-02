ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Why The Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Is Known For Its Cocktails

In the world of competitive cooking shows, Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" is hot stuff, which is why it's unsurprising to find out that the program launched a series of restaurants. In 2018, Ramsay opened up his very first Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas. This was followed by two more restaurants located in Dubai and Lake Tahoe (via 2News.com).
Time Out Global

Chippendale favourite LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant for good

Though it pains us deeply to report this, Chippendale's favourite smoked-meat masters LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant doors for good. For eight years, the streets of Chippo have been filled with plumes of delicious cherrywood while chef and owner Luke Powel,l alongside partner and manager Tanya Houghton, served specialty snags, cold-smoked trout, mash and gravy and just about everything you can think to smoke to the eager masses.
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Parade

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change

Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
TheStreet

Beloved Taco Bell Menu Item Making a Big Return

Anyone familiar with the harrowing saga of Taco Bell's (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Mexican Pizza knows that if you are a fan of the cult menu item, you've been though a lot over the past few years. After spending 35 years on the menu and becoming one...
Eater

New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland

This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
DoYouRemember?

The One Order You Should Never Make At A Steakhouse

There is apparently one order you should never make at a steakhouse, as told by chefs themselves. Sadly, this kind of order would surely start an argument amongst steak-enjoyers of all kinds, because it has to do with the doneness of the steak, something that people have debated for a long time now. Apparently, the one order you should never make at a steakhouse is your steak well-done.
Boston

This Massachusetts eatery is one of the world’s best restaurants, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is a family-owned Persian eatery. When Conde Nast Traveler asked food experts where travelers should dine, a Massachusetts restaurant landed on the worldwide list. The travel publication recently released a global map of the world’s best restaurants according to people who eat for a living and included Belmont’s Café Vanak, which opened last year. It is the only New England restaurant on the map.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Popculture

Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Item to Permanent Menu

The days of longing for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will soon be a thing of the past. The fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food chain is set to bring the hit dish back to menus later this year, but this time, it won't be disappearing from the menu. The Mexican Pizza will now be on Taco Bell's permanent menu!
