Eater
Japanese Burger Spot Brings Slathered Wagyu Beef Patties and Karaage Sandwiches to OC
In recent years, Old Towne Orange, a neighborhood known for its local businesses, has become an area for up-and-coming restaurants. Two weeks ago, Ojai Burger joined the bustling community plaza at 238 W. Chapman Avenue sharing its blend of American classics and Japanese flavors in a space previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken.
Lindiana's Southern Vegan Kitchen is a must try
Hi, I'm Linda, my son turned Vegan and out of a mother's love I recreated all of his favorite childhood dishes so he could still enjoy my cooking. Yesssssss we are open today and have a nice vegan soul food menu and our famous Po Boyz come.
Why The Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Is Known For Its Cocktails
In the world of competitive cooking shows, Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" is hot stuff, which is why it's unsurprising to find out that the program launched a series of restaurants. In 2018, Ramsay opened up his very first Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas. This was followed by two more restaurants located in Dubai and Lake Tahoe (via 2News.com).
Time Out Global
Chippendale favourite LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant for good
Though it pains us deeply to report this, Chippendale's favourite smoked-meat masters LP's Quality Meats will close its restaurant doors for good. For eight years, the streets of Chippo have been filled with plumes of delicious cherrywood while chef and owner Luke Powel,l alongside partner and manager Tanya Houghton, served specialty snags, cold-smoked trout, mash and gravy and just about everything you can think to smoke to the eager masses.
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change
Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
Beloved Taco Bell Menu Item Making a Big Return
Anyone familiar with the harrowing saga of Taco Bell's (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Mexican Pizza knows that if you are a fan of the cult menu item, you've been though a lot over the past few years. After spending 35 years on the menu and becoming one...
Eater
New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland
This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
The One Order You Should Never Make At A Steakhouse
There is apparently one order you should never make at a steakhouse, as told by chefs themselves. Sadly, this kind of order would surely start an argument amongst steak-enjoyers of all kinds, because it has to do with the doneness of the steak, something that people have debated for a long time now. Apparently, the one order you should never make at a steakhouse is your steak well-done.
This Massachusetts eatery is one of the world’s best restaurants, according to Conde Nast Traveler
It is a family-owned Persian eatery. When Conde Nast Traveler asked food experts where travelers should dine, a Massachusetts restaurant landed on the worldwide list. The travel publication recently released a global map of the world’s best restaurants according to people who eat for a living and included Belmont’s Café Vanak, which opened last year. It is the only New England restaurant on the map.
Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering
Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Popculture
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Item to Permanent Menu
The days of longing for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will soon be a thing of the past. The fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food chain is set to bring the hit dish back to menus later this year, but this time, it won't be disappearing from the menu. The Mexican Pizza will now be on Taco Bell's permanent menu!
