Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Cardinals trade Austin Romine to Cincinnati
Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will move to the Reds as part of a trade deadline day deal. The Cardinals will receive cash considerations. Yadier Molina will start behind the plate for St. Louis on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
Cardinals starting Tyler O'Neil (leg) in left field on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neil (leg) is batting fifth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. O'Neil will man left field after Corey Dickerson was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Justin Steele, our models project O'Neil to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Cubs starting Frank Schwindel at first base on Thursday night
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is batting seventh in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Schwindel will take over first base after Patrick Wisdom was shifted to third and Zach McKinstry was benched. numberFire's models project Schwindel to score 5.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
White Sox pound out 12 hits in win over Royals
Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox took two of three from Kansas City while collecting double-digit hits in each...
MLB odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to host the Chicago Cubs today in the second matchup of a three-game set at Busch Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below.
London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019. The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rafael Ortega sent to Chicago's bench on Thursday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will take a break after Christopher Morel was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 5.2% barrel rate and...
Albert Pujols hitting sixth for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over designated hitting duties after Nolan Gorman was given the night off versus Chicago's left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Cubs-Cards postponed; split doubleheader set for today
ST. LOUIS -- Even though the heavy rains predicted for much of the St. Louis area on Wednesday never came, a decision was made to postpone the middle game of the Cubs-Cardinals series with more precipitation expected later in the night. Wednesday’s washout will be made up on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium as part of a split doubleheader.
Contreras, Happ are staying, but Cubs get shut out by Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Tuesday night.Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep.Molina returned from knee inflammation that had sidelined him since June 16. Paired once again with Wainwright, the two 40-year-olds teamed up to shut down Chicago.Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and struck out four without a walk....
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
Cardinals rally past Cubs to open doubleheader
Lars Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a
