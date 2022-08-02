Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Investors of Final Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Read on www.benzinga.com
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Down over 50%, Should Investors Buy Meta Platforms During the Nasdaq Bear Market?
Meta Platforms' hands are full today with a waning digital ad market and a money-losing virtual reality business.
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
Pinterest Stock Soars After Activist Firm Elliott Management Reveals It’s Now the Company’s Largest Shareholder
The social photo platform Pinterest got a new CEO a month ago, and now it has a new largest shareholder. Elliott Management, the investment firm known for its activism, disclosed on Monday that it is now the company’s largest individual shareholder, citing its “highly strategic business with significant potential for growth.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar for Deals, CEO SaysThe Gaming Creator Economy Goes Public as FaZe Clan Closes $725M SPAC Merger Pinterest shares soared more than 12 percent when the market opened Tuesday on the news. In a statement,...
CryptoNewsBreaks – Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Announces Scheduled Release of Q2 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call
Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Aug. 18, 2022. On the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET, the company’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the results. Interested parties should visit https://ccw.fm/lm3V3 to complete the online registration process in advance of the call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available via the company’s investor relations website.
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Bitcoin focused MicroStrategy Announces Separation of Chairman, CEO Roles, Second Q2 2022 Financial Results
MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), which claims to be the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that, as of August 8, 2022, Michael Saylor will “assume the new role of Executive Chairman” and Phong Le, the Company’s President, will also serve as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.”
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Why Atlas Air has become tempting takeover target for investors
Unconfirmed reports that Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings to take the freighter airline private provides the latest example of private capital flowing into the air cargo space. It’s a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis as aircraft became essential for delivering critical medical goods and supporting an explosion in online buying.
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CODI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 52.8% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 62.2 million, which is 25100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million. Liberty...
Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareholder
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc (PINS.N), backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21%.
Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket
Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pieris Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $413 thousand from the same...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
