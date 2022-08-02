Leading Insider Makes Private Investment in TherapeuticsMD Worth $15M

Read on www.tipranks.com
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Buffett's investing prowess helped deliver a greater than 3,600,000% return for Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) since 1965. Overblown recessionary fears have made three diverse Warren Buffett stocks exceptional values. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
Morguard Posts Excellent Q2 Results, but Stock Slips
MRC stock closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday, even though the real estate company reported excellent second-quarter results. Canadian real estate firm Morguard Corp. (TSE: MRC) has reported excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results on Wednesday, shares of the company slipped around 0.5% to close at C$112.86.
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
Could these British housing stocks build your portfolio higher?
With house prices at a record high, could it be a good time to invest in builders in Britain’s soaring housing market?. Britain’s housing market has remained robust through the pandemic and into 2022 – so we have compared two leading British builders Persimmon (GB:PSN) and Redrow (GB:RDW) that are currently surfing a wave of high house prices (although facing challenges relating to supply).
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
Despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results, Ping Identity shares surged over 60% after the company agreed to a buyout deal worth $2.8 billion. Shares of Ping Identity (PING) gained more than 60% after the company inked a deal to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction for $28.50 per share, for a total value of $2.8 billion.
Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In
Who initiated coverage of Plug Power (PLUG) ahead of its earnings results? Northland analyst Abhishek Sinha, that’s who, beginning coverage of the stock with a Market Perform (i.e. Neutral) rating, and a $25 price target, just ahead of the company’s Q2 2022 financial results next Tuesday, August 9.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside
Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4.
HSBC brings dividends back amid split-up debate – is it time to buy?
HSBC Holdings’ (GB:HSBA) (NYSE:HSBC) has promised to bring dividends back to pre-pandemic levels as soon as possible, in a move analysts believe could help to push back against investor calls to break up the business. The bank also remained positive about its full-year outlook for 2022 and rewarded shareholders...
Buffett Buys Fear, 2 Big Dividends For A Retirement Dream
Summary The price for certainty in the markets is too high; successful investors know this well. I am buying big dividends hand over fist in this fearful market. Sleep well at night with these two picks with up to 8.6% yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? These 3 Companies Look Attractive
With all the recent talk about a recession, it’s a good idea to seek out recession-resistant stocks. These three stocks are in a recession-resistant sector with secular and macroeconomic trends that should give them a boost. As concerns about a possible recession grow, many investors are looking for recession-proof...
All Eyes on Recently Listed Rocket Companies’ Q2 Results
After the fintech company’s disappointing first quarter performance, analysts don’t expect a miracle in the second quarter. Digital mortgage solutions provider Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results this week. The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange exactly two years ago, got exposed to market volatility in a very short span of time.
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
