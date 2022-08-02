How many games will Kansas football win this season?. Kansas football was terrible last season, which is no different than any last 15 years. Since the Jayhawks’ magic run to the Orange Bowl in 2008, Kansas has won five games only once. Kansas has lost 10 or more games six times in the same 15 years and has gone winless twice. Suffice it to say; they are the worst team in the Power Five.

