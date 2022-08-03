ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Snorkeler bitten by shark off Cornwall coast says attack was ‘very scary’

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FYci_0h2156bu00

A swimmer who was bitten by a shark off the coast of Cornwall has described the attack as “very scary”.

The victim was taking part in an organised trip from Penzance to snorkel with blue sharks – one of several species to visit the UK during the summer months – when the “freak event” occurred last Thursday.

The individual is believed to have suffered a leg injury, according to HM Coastguard , who met them at Penzance harbour to help them get to paramedics.

In a statement released by the tour company, Blue Shark Snorkel Trips quotes the victim as saying: “Despite how the trip ended, it was amazing to see such majestic creatures in the wild and I don’t for a second want this freak event to tarnish the reputation of an already persecuted species.”

They added: “What was a very scary incident was made so much easier by the kindness and calmness of the people around me.

“Thank you to the trip team for getting me back to shore quickly and carefully and making me feel as safe as I possibly could. We all take these risks when we enter the habitat of a predator and we can never completely predict the reactions of a wild animal.”

The company said it had “immediately enacted our emergency response plan, with first aid being carried out on the person involved”, adding that the individual “walked off the boat” to receive further treatment ashore following advice and assessment from the coastguard.

“We’ve tried to understand why it happened and are in continued talks with shark experts,” the tour firm wrote on Facebook.

Shark attacks are indeed very rare in British waters, with only around 10 having occurred since the 1800s, according to a database .

It records only one fatal incident, involving a swimmer near Hornsea exactly a century ago, since the first registered attack in 1785.

The most recent brush with a shark to pose any danger to the human involved is believed to have taken place in 2017, off the South Devon coast near Bantham, in which a surfer is reported to have walked away with a mere bruise on his leg and cuts on his hand from “where [he] punched it”.

Paul Cox, managing director of the charity Shark Trust, told The Independent at the time: “I personally wouldn't describe this as an attack because it creates an impression that's out of context. It's an interesting and slightly unusual incident involving one of the 30 or so types of shark that we're lucky enough to have living in British Seas.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father who killed burglar after seeing break-in on Ring doorbell app jailed for 19 years

A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him break into his home on Ring doorbell footage has been jailed for 19 years.A jury cleared Karl Townsend, 32, of murdering Jordan Brophy, 31, outside his home in Halewood, Merseyside, on October 29 last year but found him guilty of manslaughter.The court heard Mr Brophy and three others had targeted Townsend’s home while he, his partner and child were out, with the intention of carrying out a “smash and grab” burglary to steal a stash of controlled drugs.The burglars arrived at the property in Beechwood Avenue in a convoy of vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Cornwall#Blue Shark Snorkel Trips
The Independent

Witness report of bloodied woman screaming for help in semi-truck was a ‘misunderstanding’, police say

New Jersey police says that a tip of a bloodied woman calling for help inside a semi-truck was a big misunderstanding.Following a 26-hour search, authorities in South Brunswick in Middlesex County were able to locate the woman who had reportedly been seen in distress on Route 130 near the Dayton Toyota dealership, News12 first reported.On Wednesday afternoon, police received a tip they characterized as a “possible domestic dispute.” A witness reportedly saw a Hispanic woman in her 20s covered in blood and screaming for help as she tried to escape from an older white man before being pulled back inside the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

One-legged care home resident, 93, dies after being Tasered by police

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a 93-year-old disabled care home resident, who was Tasered and pepper sprayed by officers.Police had tried to detain Donald Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound, had one leg and suffered from dementia, following a report he had threatened care staff with a knife.Two officers from Sussex Police attended the home, in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21.One of them used Pava spray, which is similar to pepper spray, while the other deployed a Taser. The knife was then removed from Mr Burgess and he was handcuffed.He was taken to hospital,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death

New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man attending last rites of brother who died of snakebite also bitten by snake

In a bizarre turn of events, a man who had come home to attend the funeral of his brother who had succumbed to a snakebite, also died after being bitten by a snake in his sleep.Police said that a 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India to attend the last rites of his elder brother, Arvind Mishra.Arvind Mishra, 38, had died of snakebite, senior police official Raman Singh was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.On Thursday, the younger brother lost his life after a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Mother vows to give son mouth-to-mouth if life support is removed

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said she is prepared to give her son mouth-to-mouth oxygen if his life support is removed. Hollie Dance, 46, made the pledge as Archie’s family escalated their battle to the High Court, appealing to judges to allow him to die in a hospice.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature around his on 7 April. His parents believe he had beem taking part in an online challenge. He has not regained consciousness since.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months have...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mystery of body found in North Sea nicknamed ‘The Gentleman’ may have been solved 28 years on

The mystery of a man dubbed “The Gentleman”, pulled from the North Sea 28 years ago, could finally be solved.On 11 July 1994, a 6ft 5ins body was found by a border guard boat west of the small German archipelago of Heligoland.The body showed signs of injuries on the head and upper body and had been weighed down with cast iron cobbler’s feet, suggesting intentional harm.The man earned the nickname “The Gentleman” because of the “middle class” clothing he was found still dressed in – a striped pure wool tie produced by Marks & Spencer for the English- and French-language...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Firefighter says 10 of his relatives were killed in Pennsylvania blaze

A Pennsylvania firefighter has spoken of his grief at losing ten family members in a devastating house fire that he responded to.Harold Baker III said that he was first to the scene of the fire in Nescopeck in the early hours of Friday morning and initially didn’t realise the house engulfed in flames was where 13 of his family members lived.The 56-year-old explained that witnesses had actually reported that the neighbouring home was on fire in the 911 call.“I was the first one to show up,” Mr Baker told The Independent. “One of my sons, who passed, was also a...
NESCOPECK, PA
The Independent

Third member of British family dies after ‘poisoning’ in Bangladesh

A 20-year-old woman has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected poisoning in Bangladesh,Cardiff local, Samira Islam, died on Friday after being found unconscious in a flat with her family in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Her father, Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old brother, Mahiqul, died on Tuesday from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The family from Riverside, Cardiff were on a two-month holiday visiting family in the country and were renting a flat in the eastern city of Sylhet.Ms Islam’s uncle, Shabul Mian, said the death of the three family members was “indescribably sad”. “First it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies after getting into difficulty at water park, police confirm

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of the child getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found at around 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital but died, the force said.Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family could be forced to fly home from holiday after suitcase of essentials ‘vanishes’ from Tui flight

A distraught mother of two says she fears her family will have to fly home from a long-awaited holiday, after a suitcase of essentials “vanished” en route to Mallorca.Louise Ali says she queued for three hours the night before her family’s 6am Tui flight, in order to drop off their luggage early at Manchester Airport amid reports of luggage chaos.The family’s flight from Manchester to the Balearic Island left on Wednesday 3 August.However, when Ms Ali - along with husband Hassan and their sons, aged eight and two - arrived at Palma’s airport, they realised their case had gone astray.She...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Girl, 11, drowns during birthday party at water park in Windsor

An 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.The force said: "Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet."The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected at this time."One witness told Sky News the child had been seen going underwater and "didn't come back up," at which point lifeguards rushed over.She had been with a group of friends celebrating...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in house fire

As many as 10 people are feared dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives. A criminal investigation is underway, police said.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims the family expected to eventually be found included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two...
NESCOPECK, PA
The Independent

Wanted rapist who absconded from prison may be living ‘off grid’, police say

Police have re-issued an appeal to find a convicted rapist who absconded from prison over two months ago, warning he may be living “off grid”.Sean Phipps, 51, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence to visit Bristol on June 1.Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, is described as, white, 6ft 2in tall and slim.Avon and Somerset Police said on Friday it has a dedicated team following up all reported sightings of Phipps, as well as coordinating with other forces across the country.It is thought he may still be in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port

Dozens of people have been injured and 17 firefighters are missing after lightning struck fuel storage tanks at a supertanker port in Cuba, sparking explosions and ferocious fires.The blaze broke out during a thunderstorm on Friday night in the city of Matanzas and raged uncontrollably on Saturday despite fire crews’ battling to quell it.The official Cuban News Agency said a lightning strike set one oil tank on fire at Matanzas Supertanker Base and the blaze later spread to a second fuel storage container.At least 67 people have been injured in four explosions and 17 firefighters remained unaccounted for, according...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

779K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy