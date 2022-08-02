Arizona Community Foundation Extends Deadline for Graham Greenlee Grant Nominations

Read on gilavalleycentral.net
A record-breaking summer at the Safford Library
SAFFORD — There was plenty of good news coming out of the Summer Reading Program at the Safford City-Graham County Library. “We had record-breaking numbers, it was a lot of fun (and) we saw a lot of families come through,” said Library Supervisor Leslie Talley. There were 282...
Leadership application due date looms
SAFFORD — The deadline to take part in the next Gila Valley Leadership cohort is nearing. Applications are due to the Graham County Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. “We want to talk with people interested in serving on nonprofit boards, on school boards, in local...
Voters like new faces in local races
SAFFORD — The challengers did well in the local elections Tuesday. The unofficial results show there will be no run-offs in November for the Council races in Pima, Safford and Thatcher. Graham County Elections Director Hannah Duderstadt said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were just 10 early and two provisional ballots that remain to be counted.
EPA, USDA, San Carlos Tribe partnering on wastewater initiative
SAN FRANCISCO – Yesterday, at an event in Lowndes County, Alabama, where a significant number of residents lack access to wastewater infrastructure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative. The new initiative will be piloted in partnership with the San Carlos Apache Tribe and ten additional communities across the country where residents lack basic wastewater management that is essential to protecting their health and the environment. EPA, USDA, the states of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, and West Virginia, and Tribes will jointly leverage technical assistance resources to help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities – including from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.
Food thief evades capture
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a woman accused of stealing food from a man’s refrigerator. The victim said he returned to his home on Cottonwood Wash Road at about 9 p.m. July 27, to find the woman taking food from his refrigerator.
