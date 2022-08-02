Read on www.dequeenbee.com
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
Sales tax holidays set for this weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State. Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies...
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
Arkansas' July revenue exceeds predictions by 5.2%
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' July revenues were $542 million, 5.2% above forecasts and 5.3% higher than the same time period last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the Department of Finance and Administration. The largest jump in collections was in sales tax, which was $12.1 million above predictions...
