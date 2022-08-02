Read on www.fox47news.com
Pray Funeral Home, Inc. - 8/3/22
LANSING, Mich. — J Anders Pray and Tyler Pray, Funeral Director at Pray Funeral Home, Inc. talk about J Anders role at the Funeral home and advice for those who are facing loss especially what children can expect and understand while visiting the funeral home. For more information please visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950.
Modern Woodmen of America - 8/2/22
LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Buck, Managing Partner at Modern Woodmen of America talks about seeking people of character to add to their team. For more information please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopherbuckmwa/ or call (517) 525-2737. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with...
