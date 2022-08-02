Three burning questions for South Carolina to answer during preseason camp

What seemed impossible has been accomplished by Richland County. The county has made its jail worse. In light of the latest gaffe, the county’s new jail director should resign, and if he doesn’t take that high road, the county needs to fire him immediately. Anything less will make Richland County a laughing stock of administration and could deepen the problems plaguing the jail, a prospect that seemed fantastical given the depth of the issues.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO