Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,239 Wednesday
Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Wednesday, August 3, Virginia has had 1,968,329 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
Virginia BMP Cost-Share program gets historic amount of funding
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Best Management Practices program is now state-funded for the first time giving the program $295 million over the next two years. This program sends farmers to analyze soil and water conservation districts and incentivizes other farmers to enhance their practices based on the Needs Assessment.
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
Valley church collects donations for Kentucky flood survivors
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Pastor Chuck Balsamo of Destiny Family Center in Stuarts Draft has been involved in disaster relief efforts for many years, but the flooding in Kentucky hit home for him as he has a friend in that area. The church leaders decided to hold a supply...
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
California man cited after TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration said a California man was cited after officers found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport. TSA officers stopped him after his bag triggered the security alarm at the X-ray unit. Airport police were alerted, confiscated the...
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week. The shirt made its rounds on social media, with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika. The school system says the...
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed to Richmond TV station WRIC Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from...
HCPS receives state awards for STEM education
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, July 26 at the annual Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association (VTEEA) conference, HCPS teachers and programs received two state awards. Diana Ferguson was recognized as Elementary Technology and Engineering Teacher of the Year. She competed with teachers through the commonwealth for this honor....
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
Students and young adults explore potential career paths through BRCC summer program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over a dozen high school and college-aged people from around Virginia got the chance to explore three potential career paths through a summer program hosted by Blue Ridge Community College and the Department of Aging and Rehabilitation Services. The four-day camp showed students what welding...
