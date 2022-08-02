ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,239 Wednesday

Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Wednesday, August 3, Virginia has had 1,968,329 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia BMP Cost-Share program gets historic amount of funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Best Management Practices program is now state-funded for the first time giving the program $295 million over the next two years. This program sends farmers to analyze soil and water conservation districts and incentivizes other farmers to enhance their practices based on the Needs Assessment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week. The shirt made its rounds on social media, with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika. The school system says the...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed to Richmond TV station WRIC Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

HCPS receives state awards for STEM education

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, July 26 at the annual Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association (VTEEA) conference, HCPS teachers and programs received two state awards. Diana Ferguson was recognized as Elementary Technology and Engineering Teacher of the Year. She competed with teachers through the commonwealth for this honor....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
AUSTIN, TX

