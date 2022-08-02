Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1. Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health taps Kim Henderson as enterprise patient experience officer
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health selected Kim Henderson, senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO, to also serve as the system's enterprise patient experience officer, it said in an email to Becker's Aug. 2. Ms. Henderson began her career with the system in the marketing and public relations...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health startup Calibrate cuts 24% of staff
A year after raising $100 million, weight loss-focused digital health startup Calibrate has laid off 24 percent of its employees. "As a result of the restructuring, the company extends its runway and accelerates its path to profitability," a Calibrate spokesperson emailed Becker's. The move affected 156 of the company's 652...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health leverages patient data to develop diagnostic AI products
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has partnered with health tech startup Dandelion Health to develop AI products that can aid medical decisions, improve diagnostics and drug development. Dandelion Health will make the health systems clinical patient data available to AI developers in healthcare to improve patient care via AI, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
TidalHealth using AI to reduce physician burnout
Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Regard to reduce clinician burnout within its ranks. The health system is integrating Regard's algorithm software into its EHR to scan patient records for missed diagnoses among approximately 50 common medical conditions. "Providers need to focus on the patient and not...
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
NFL・
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research
Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022. The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance. Here is what the market researcher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Apps, bots & beyond: A conversation with Kaiser Permanente IT chief Diane Comer
Kaiser Permanente has long been known as one of the leading health systems for IT and digital innovation. So Diane Comer was excited to take over as the Oakland, Calif.-based provider and health plan's executive vice president and chief information and technology officer in April 2021, having been with the organization since 2007.
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS awards $33M digital modernization contract
CMS has awarded a $33 million contract to consulting and technology services company ICF to digitally modernize CMS' office of information technology. ICF will utilize ServiceNow, a cloud-based digital workflow platform, to increase CMS staff productivity and improve end-user experience. The contract has a term of four years, according to the Aug. 2 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Education, leadership and technology: the key factors in establishing surgical smoke-free policy, legislation and practice
Surgical smoke generated from operating equipment is a health hazard for patients, perioperative nurses, surgeons and healthcare staff. Many states have passed legislation requiring the elimination of surgical smoke, and affected health systems are now working to comply. In a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Stryker Surgical Technologies,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says
Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
ZDNet
It's time for technology teams to find their voice in customer experience
Let's face it -- every company is delivering things through apps and websites or is supported by digital tools. The only way to truly differentiate from digitally saturated markets is to to be able to go above and beyond the call of duty to please customers. It's not just the price or quality of a good or service, it's the experience that goes with it. Thus, there's been a tremendous push lately to deliver better customer experience (CX). It's time for technology professionals and managers to get in front of all this, and work directly to engage with end-user customers. It's time for tech professionals to amplify their CX voices.
Comments / 0