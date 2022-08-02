ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Clean Carbody Beach Gets Messed Up Again, Sheriff Not Amused

By John McKay
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newstalk870.am

Comments / 2

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

6 homes, 8 structures lost to wildfire in Lind

LIND, Wash. — Six homes and an additional eight structures have been lost to a wildfire burning in the town of Lind. All evacuation orders have been lifted and those living in the town can return to their homes. Containment is estimated to be around 100 percent. The wildfire has burned about 25 hundred acres of land on the south...
LIND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
NEWStalk 870

Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Police and Fire Respond To Early Morning Boat Fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning. Police assisted to clear the residence. The fire reportedly started in a boat parked beside the house and is threatening the home. This is a developing story and we will keep you...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Benton County#Clean Carbody Beach Gets
nbcrightnow.com

Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wheat field burns near Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
EDNPub

Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents

PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
RICHLAND, WA
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5

On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

4 Epic, Seriously Intense Must Experience Bike Rides in WA

Warning: These bike rides are NOT for beginners. While I'm not a beginner in cycling, I'm not a pro. I know that I love spinning, which is NOT the same as trail riding. I got excited when I came upon the Washington Endurance Series Blog. (Sure, it's from 2016, but the trails remain.) It's a series of self-supported mountain bike rides that go into extremely remote and rugged areas. You should be an experienced backcountry rider. Below is just one in the series.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy