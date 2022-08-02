Three Bell Pkwy closure at Harmony Road for asphalt overlay, Aug 13

Read on timnath.org
Drivers issued with Amber Traffic Warning this weekend as summer getaway coincides with rail strike
An Amber Traffic Warning has been issued by the AA for this weekend, as the summer getaway coincides with a nationwide train strike and high-profile sporting fixtures.Drivers are being told to expect delays between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 July).In addition to Brits heading off on holiday, this weekend sees the opening of the Commonwealth Games, the start of the EFL football season, and a planned rail strike involving train drivers working for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators involved are...
Child rescued by motorists after falling out of car window at busy junction
Motorists rushed to rescue a child who fell out of a car window at a busy junction.In shocking footage, the young child can be seen falling to the road in Ningbo, China, before the apparently unaware driver pulls away.After the first row of vehicles drive off, a number of motorists approaching the traffic lights stop their vehicles and run to the child’s aid.One man then picks the toddler up and carries them to safety at the side of the road.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensionsMan has lucky escape after brother catches his fall from balcony in IndiaWhat have Tory leadership rivals Truss and Sunak pledged for the country?
BBC
On-street parking charges to double across Glasgow
Parking charges on hundreds of Glasgow streets are set to double from later this month. On-street pay and display fees will rise from 20p for 15 minutes to 40p from 28 August. Resident parking permits are also due to rise. Certain areas will see an increase from £85 annually to £98 on renewal.
buckinghamshirelive.com
M25 drivers caught filming crash and ignoring lane closure
Drivers face being punished for filming the scene of a crash and ignoring lane closure signs on the M25 in Buckinghamshire on Monday, August 1. As a result police have issued warnings about paying attention to the red 'X' signs on the motorway and the risks of using phones while behind the wheel.
