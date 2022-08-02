City of Kirksville awarded grant to help fund road improvements

Read on khqa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
khqa.com
Scotland County voters approve sales tax for fire department
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Voters on Tuesday approved a one-half of one percent sales tax increase to help the Scotland County-Memphis Fire Department continue service and upgrade equipment. By an overwhelming majority of 80% to 20%, the unofficial vote count passed with 285 yes votes to 73 no...
Northeast Missouri man injured in Wednesday night ATV crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Wednesday night ATV crash in Scotland County. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Madison Street, east of Adams Street, in Memphis, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Allen D. Garrett, 56, of...
Reward offered for information leading to capture of Kirksville murder suspect
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville. The Adair County Sheriff's office made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Jesse Rongey, 38, is wanted for the July 5,...
Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in McDonald's drive-thru
A Moberly woman pleaded guilty to the death of a man in a McDonald's drive-through. Angelica Benitez pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Abandonment of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. She was sentenced to 20 years for the 2nd-degree murder, four years for abandonment of...
