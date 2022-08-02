ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

City of Kirksville awarded grant to help fund road improvements

By Matt Gunn
khqa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khqa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Scotland County voters approve sales tax for fire department

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Voters on Tuesday approved a one-half of one percent sales tax increase to help the Scotland County-Memphis Fire Department continue service and upgrade equipment. By an overwhelming majority of 80% to 20%, the unofficial vote count passed with 285 yes votes to 73 no...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in Wednesday night ATV crash

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Wednesday night ATV crash in Scotland County. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Madison Street, east of Adams Street, in Memphis, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Allen D. Garrett, 56, of...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in McDonald's drive-thru

A Moberly woman pleaded guilty to the death of a man in a McDonald's drive-through. Angelica Benitez pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Abandonment of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. She was sentenced to 20 years for the 2nd-degree murder, four years for abandonment of...
MOBERLY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy