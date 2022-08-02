ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Football Dark ages

From 1989 to 1995 was a very dark time for LSU football. There were probably 8 NFL players during that time frame. Eddie Kennison talent and speed was really wasted at LSU. Thanks for making my day a little brighter with the positive, inspiring post!. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

T.J. Finley, a former LSU QB, has been arrested at Auburn, report says

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was being held at the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, Alabama, Thursday on a charge of attempting to elude from the Auburn Police Department, according to a report by WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia. WRBL didn't yet have the details on what led to the arrest...
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

Running back Tre Bradford no longer on LSU's football roster

Running back Tre Bradford was not listed on LSU's roster or seen during the 30-minute viewing period of practice on Thursday. "Tre has been separated from the university, and there are laws that I can't get into specifics there," head coach Brian Kelly said. "But he is no longer on the roster."
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?

The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Nycholes Harbor is a freak.

Dude is 225 and runs a 10.28 100M. He is listed as an athlete. The clips I watched of him, he played mostly on defense. Can you imagine this dude lined up at Safety. From what I hear, he is pretty high on LSU. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. Frozen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Randall
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

It’s move-in day for Southern football players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars football players settled in on Tuesday, Aug. 2, before practice in the morning. The Jags moved into Bethune Hall on campus to get ready for the start of fall camp at 8 a.m. Wednesday. But before they get on the field and sweat it out, they had to get themselves settled in and organize their materials.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU

Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#247sports#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Woodlawn High School#Tigers
brproud.com

Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?

My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
MADISON, MS
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women

A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy