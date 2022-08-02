Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Football Dark ages
From 1989 to 1995 was a very dark time for LSU football. There were probably 8 NFL players during that time frame. Eddie Kennison talent and speed was really wasted at LSU. Thanks for making my day a little brighter with the positive, inspiring post!. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member...
theadvocate.com
T.J. Finley, a former LSU QB, has been arrested at Auburn, report says
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was being held at the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, Alabama, Thursday on a charge of attempting to elude from the Auburn Police Department, according to a report by WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia. WRBL didn't yet have the details on what led to the arrest...
theadvocate.com
Running back Tre Bradford no longer on LSU's football roster
Running back Tre Bradford was not listed on LSU's roster or seen during the 30-minute viewing period of practice on Thursday. "Tre has been separated from the university, and there are laws that I can't get into specifics there," head coach Brian Kelly said. "But he is no longer on the roster."
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Ponchatoula High School quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, by the Auburn Police Department. Finley is accused of attempting to elude police. He was at Lee County Detention Facility but has since been released. An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they...
theadvocate.com
Terry Robinson: Southern and LSU football -- what could be better?
The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game. The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets. The lack of exuberance...
tigerdroppings.com
Nycholes Harbor is a freak.
Dude is 225 and runs a 10.28 100M. He is listed as an athlete. The clips I watched of him, he played mostly on defense. Can you imagine this dude lined up at Safety. From what I hear, he is pretty high on LSU. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. Frozen...
tigerdroppings.com
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn's star QB explains why he decommitted from Purdue. Could LSU be next?
Woodlawn High School star quarterback Rickie Collins has dropped his verbal commitment to Purdue, and at least one major recruiting site sees the four-star QB as likely to now choose LSU. Collins announced he was no longer committed to Purdue Sunday night in a post on Twitter, saying that a...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
It’s move-in day for Southern football players
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars football players settled in on Tuesday, Aug. 2, before practice in the morning. The Jags moved into Bethune Hall on campus to get ready for the start of fall camp at 8 a.m. Wednesday. But before they get on the field and sweat it out, they had to get themselves settled in and organize their materials.
tigerdroppings.com
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
tigerdroppings.com
Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?
My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Comments / 0