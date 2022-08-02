Deshaun Watson suspension: How does it compare to other penalties under Roger Goodell?

Read on www.marconews.com
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Why Deshaun Watson Was Suspended From the Cleveland Browns
Watson, 26, has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed by the therapists who alleged sexual harassment and assault during treatment sessions in 2020 and 2021.
Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Appeal
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a new report, that will happen.
NFL reportedly pursuing indefinite suspension in appeal of Deshaun Watson ban
It seems the NFL is unsatisfied with Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterback's ban. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jake Trotter reported that the league had officially informed the NFL...
ADP Risers and Fallers: Jalen Tolbert Up, Tua Tagovailoa Down
With the Cowboys WR corps banged up, Tolbert is drawing interest in fantasy drafts.
Brandon Graham: 'Loving how we're smothering our offense, making them better'
BG, who is entering his 13th season with the Eagles coming off a torn Achilles last year, is fired up about the team’s end rushers lead by the addition of Haason Reddick.
‘It’s never too late to do the right thing’: Tony Buzbee’s message to Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson
The Deshaun Watson hearing took an interesting twist when the NFL filed its appeal on the six-game suspension recommended by Judge Sue Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are reportedly seeking at least a year’s suspension for Watson. As they mull over the possibilities and how to move forward, the attorney representing the women who accused Watson of sexual assault, Tony Buzbee, had something to say to Goodell. Here’s what Buzbee said, per Aaron Wilson on Twitter.
