ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson suspension: How does it compare to other penalties under Roger Goodell?

Marconews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Appeal

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a new report, that will happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly pursuing indefinite suspension in appeal of Deshaun Watson ban

It seems the NFL is unsatisfied with Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterback's ban. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jake Trotter reported that the league had officially informed the NFL...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Milledgeville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

‘It’s never too late to do the right thing’: Tony Buzbee’s message to Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson hearing took an interesting twist when the NFL filed its appeal on the six-game suspension recommended by Judge Sue Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are reportedly seeking at least a year’s suspension for Watson. As they mull over the possibilities and how to move forward, the attorney representing the women who accused Watson of sexual assault, Tony Buzbee, had something to say to Goodell. Here’s what Buzbee said, per Aaron Wilson on Twitter.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy