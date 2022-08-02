Deshaun Watson suspension: How does it compare to other penalties under Roger Goodell?

The Deshaun Watson hearing took an interesting twist when the NFL filed its appeal on the six-game suspension recommended by Judge Sue Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are reportedly seeking at least a year’s suspension for Watson. As they mull over the possibilities and how to move forward, the attorney representing the women who accused Watson of sexual assault, Tony Buzbee, had something to say to Goodell. Here’s what Buzbee said, per Aaron Wilson on Twitter.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO