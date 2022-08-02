ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

 3 days ago
Linda Mitchum
2d ago

I Think They Should Tie A Rock Around Their Necks And Throw Them In The River.. And Let Them Swim Around And See How They Like It?? And 3 Years Ain't Long Enough To Where They Can't Have Any Animals.. It Should Be NEVER..

Rita Adams
2d ago

You have to be soulless, to do this. Just walk away and be able to sleep at night. A person like that, would never even be allowed in my home. Sick, sick, sick, so glad this beautiful fur baby was found and now has a loving home.

Teri Reed
2d ago

honestly after reading the title I cannot read the article because A) it breaks my heart in a million pieces when animals are abused and B) I'll get so angry that I won't be able to sleep. I will say this however I hope that whoever did this gets a jolt of karma a hundred times worse. there has got to be a special level of health for people like this

