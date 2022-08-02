Read on www.sandyjournal.com
US Community Solar Sector To Grow 7 GWdc By 2027
The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 GWdc of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027. The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 gigawatts direct current (GWdc) of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027, Woodmac said.
ANA Releases Hybrid Generator Systems
ANA has launched all-new Energy Boss hybrid energy systems for power generation and energy storage in construction sites. The mobile platform integrates generators with new battery technology and control systems to minimize fuel, emissions and service while also meeting power demand. Energy Boss is available in a variety of battery capacity options and can be stacked. These models are powered by fast-charging and discharging, long-life cycle life batteries, coupled with a generator providing a recharging current when the load is higher or for extended runtimes.
NuScale’s small modular reactor design to get the regulatory thumbs-up
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is about to do something it hasn’t done in years: certify the design for a brand new reactor. The agency has directed staff to sign off on NuScale's small modular reactor design, saying it "meets the agency’s applicable safety requirements." The reactor could be the first of a coming wave of advanced reactors angling for the regulatory green light.
Consider CLNR for Broad Clean Energy Approach
Not judging a book by its cover is often relevant advice and it’s applicable in the world of investing, too. It’s often useful and true in the world of exchange traded funds where product names can imply one thing while investment objectives are something else altogether. The IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (CLNR) isn’t necessarily part of that group. The fund does provide exposure to the clean transportation theme, but it also represents a broader avenue to clean energy investing.
Going solar could save you thousands of dollars
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
How can electrified buildings handle energy peaks?
In the US, buildings are a tremendous energy burden. About 70 million American homes and businesses burn fossil fuels for space heating, water heating, cooking, and other purposes, accounting for approximately 10 percent of all US greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017. One way to slim down those emissions is via electrification.
