SEC Charges 11 for $300M in Crypto Ponzi Scheme Spanning Multiple Countries

Read on www.investopedia.com
Related
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player
The crypto industry is currently going through a crisis that has already crushed some major players like hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and lenders Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. After losing over $2 trillion in less than nine months, the cryptocurrency market has more or less stabilized over the past...
SEC charges 11 people in alleged $300 million crypto Ponzi scheme
Forsage worked with "Crypto Crusaders" to help promote the alleged scam.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
Ars Technica
SEC: Crypto fraudsters raised $300M with “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme”
The US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday filed a lawsuit against 11 people accused of creating and promoting a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme known as "Forsage." The fraudulent scheme "raised more than $300 million from millions of retail investors worldwide, including in the United States," the SEC's announcement said.
RELATED PEOPLE
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
CoinTelegraph
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. These include Krungthai XSpring, a crypto broker affiliated with one...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
Fintech award winner says crypto insider trading case is the opening shot in a long-awaited ‘crypto war’
Fintech award winner says crypto insider trading case is the opening shot in a long-awaited ‘crypto war’. Cryptocurrency insider trading charges against three people, could spark sweeping changes across the crypto sector, according to Rialto Markets. It’s a real statement of intent by the. SEC. particularly, which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Bitcoin Resilient Despite Solana, Nomad Hacks: Top Crypto Attracting 'Smart Money' Again, Says Analyst
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.8% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Optimism (OP) +33% $2.07. Lido DAO (LDO) +26.8% $2.76. Uniswap (UNI) +13.5% $0.0025. Why...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Shows Strength Despite Crypto Hacks
Bitcoin BTC/USD has reclaimed $23,000 this morning, which is a positive sign for bulls, as it means that the price is above the highly watched 200 weekly moving average (which sits at around $22,900). Bitcoin’s ability to hold above the 200 weekly moving average coincided with the S&P 500 falling 0.67% yesterday, which could be a sign of renewed interest in the crypto market relative to equities.
u.today
Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
Binance US Delists Cryptocurrency SEC Claimed Is a Security
Crypto exchange Binance US is delisting one of the cryptocurrencies the SEC identified as a security "out of an abundance of caution." Binance's U.S. subsidiary announced that it will shutter trading for Flexa’s AMP token after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified the asset as security. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investopedia
Equifax Error Results in Denied Loans, Higher Interest Rates
During a three-week period this year, Equifax, one of the nation's top three credit bureaus, provided inaccurate credit scores to lenders on millions of consumers seeking credit cards, mortgage and auto loans, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal. The problem, described as a "technology coding issue" by Equifax,...
Cryptocurrency fraud scheme busted by US securities agency
The pyramid scheme cheated investors out of $300m worldwide over more than two years
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
Comments / 0