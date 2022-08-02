ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Track Athlete Devon Allen Hopes to Shine with the Philadelphia Eagles

Just a month ago, Devon Allen ran the third fastest 110 m hurdles in history. Now, the track athlete is changing his career and joining the Philadelphia Eagles to hopefully play in the NFL. Football is home to some of the most athletically gifted people in the world, and Allen will be hoping that his skills on the track translate to the football field.
