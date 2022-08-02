ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tampa Bay Times

Mike Evans exits Bucs practice with apparent hamstring injury

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Chris Godwin’s surprise appearance at practice Friday was offset by a disappearance of sorts. Mike Evans exiting the AdventHealth Training Center fields after an apparent hamstring injury. “I saw him walk in,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “He might have tweaked a hamstring, but...
TAMPA, FL

