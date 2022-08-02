ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
freightwaves.com

Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter

Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Magellan Midstream

Within the last quarter, Magellan Midstream MMP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Magellan Midstream. The company has an average price target of $56.8 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $54.00.
Benzinga

Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn

As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
BBC

BP sees biggest profit in 14 years as energy bills soar

BP has reported its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years after oil and gas prices soared. The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June - more than triple the amount it made in the same period last year. It comes as typical household energy...
Benzinga

War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets

The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
biztoc.com

London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh

- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
blockchain.news

Digihost Plans to Move Mining Rigs from NY to Alabama, Expand Energy to 55 MW in 2023

U.S.-based crypto miner Digihost Technology Inc. plans to move drilling rigs from New York to Alabama, expanding energy capacity to 55 MW in the second quarter of 2023. Bitcoin miners are on track to have energy capacity at their Alabama facility in Q4 2022 after the company completes construction of its 55 megawatts (MW) facility in Alabama to host some of its crypto miners from New York with 28 MW hash capacity,
International Business Times

Wall Street Slips On Losses In Apple, Energy Shares

Wall Street edged lower on Thursday in choppy trading as losses in Apple Inc and energy companies dampened the bullish resolve of the major indexes that had rallied in the previous session to its best in a week. Apple weighed the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, shedding...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
biztoc.com

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, oil choppy, jobless claims due

U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning, following an earnings-powered trading session on Wednesday. Oil prices traded choppy on Thursday after U.S. data signaled weak fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $90.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $96.00 a barrel. Clorox shares fell 6% in...
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level

The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
etftrends.com

Solar ETFs Dim After SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings Disappoints

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NasdaqGS: SEDG) shares plummeted Wednesday, dragging down solar sector-related exchange traded funds, after quarterly earnings results disappointed market expectations. On Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) declined by 2.9% and the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) decreased by 4.5%. Meanwhile, SolarEdge shares plunged 19.1% on Wednesday. SEDG...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Energy Sector Drags on Stocks

Stocks started August on shaky footing, with markets struggling to find direction following their best month since 2020. Much of last week's gains came on the heels of well-received tech earnings. And while the earnings calendar heats up later this week, the main focus on Monday was economic data. Namely, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index (PMI) – a measure of factory activity in the U.S. – fell to 52.8 in July from 53.0 in June.
tickerreport.com

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
tipranks.com

Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors

Lucid made headlines on Wednesday after it failed to meet sales consensus estimates for the second quarter of 2022 and lowered its production volume for 2022 by 50%. Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has disappointed its investors with a (33.1%) sales surprise in the second quarter and lower production guidance for 2022.
