Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says
West Texas Intermediate crude has fallen below its 200-day moving average for the first in seven months. WTI oil had been above that average for 152 trading days before falling sharply in the previous session. But the move doesn't mean a downturn is in store for the S&P 500 energy...
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
Expert Ratings for Magellan Midstream
Within the last quarter, Magellan Midstream MMP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Magellan Midstream. The company has an average price target of $56.8 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $54.00.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn
As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
BBC
BP sees biggest profit in 14 years as energy bills soar
BP has reported its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years after oil and gas prices soared. The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June - more than triple the amount it made in the same period last year. It comes as typical household energy...
War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets
The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
biztoc.com
London shares open lower as energy stocks weigh
- UK shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with energy stocks leading the declines, a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years. The FTSE 100 index ended flat on Thursday after the British central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Bank Rate by half percentage point to 1.75% - the highest level since late-2008.
blockchain.news
Digihost Plans to Move Mining Rigs from NY to Alabama, Expand Energy to 55 MW in 2023
U.S.-based crypto miner Digihost Technology Inc. plans to move drilling rigs from New York to Alabama, expanding energy capacity to 55 MW in the second quarter of 2023. Bitcoin miners are on track to have energy capacity at their Alabama facility in Q4 2022 after the company completes construction of its 55 megawatts (MW) facility in Alabama to host some of its crypto miners from New York with 28 MW hash capacity,
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
This Stock Could Lead China's Reopening Recovery
COVID-related lockdowns dealt a blow to Yum China in its second quarter, but the company showed it was resilient.
International Business Times
Wall Street Slips On Losses In Apple, Energy Shares
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday in choppy trading as losses in Apple Inc and energy companies dampened the bullish resolve of the major indexes that had rallied in the previous session to its best in a week. Apple weighed the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, shedding...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, oil choppy, jobless claims due
U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday morning, following an earnings-powered trading session on Wednesday. Oil prices traded choppy on Thursday after U.S. data signaled weak fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $90.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $96.00 a barrel. Clorox shares fell 6% in...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
etftrends.com
Solar ETFs Dim After SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings Disappoints
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NasdaqGS: SEDG) shares plummeted Wednesday, dragging down solar sector-related exchange traded funds, after quarterly earnings results disappointed market expectations. On Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) declined by 2.9% and the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) decreased by 4.5%. Meanwhile, SolarEdge shares plunged 19.1% on Wednesday. SEDG...
Stock Market Today: Energy Sector Drags on Stocks
Stocks started August on shaky footing, with markets struggling to find direction following their best month since 2020. Much of last week's gains came on the heels of well-received tech earnings. And while the earnings calendar heats up later this week, the main focus on Monday was economic data. Namely, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index (PMI) – a measure of factory activity in the U.S. – fell to 52.8 in July from 53.0 in June.
tickerreport.com
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
tipranks.com
Lucid’s Q2 Sales Miss, Productions Cuts for 2022 Upset Investors
Lucid made headlines on Wednesday after it failed to meet sales consensus estimates for the second quarter of 2022 and lowered its production volume for 2022 by 50%. Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has disappointed its investors with a (33.1%) sales surprise in the second quarter and lower production guidance for 2022.
