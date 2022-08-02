Read on www.navarrenewspaper.com
Atmore Advance
Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC
An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
WESH
Woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping into shallow water of Florida bay
Fla. — A woman was paralyzed after she jumped into the shallow water of a Florida bay. According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, it happened July 31 at Choctawhatchee Bay. "A woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon boat into very shallow water. She experienced immediate paralysis...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
‘Unknown’ who is at fault for I-165 crash Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they do not know who is at fault for the crash on I-165 that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to an update from the MPD Wednesday night. According to a release August 2, two cars crashed in a head-on collision on […]
850wftl.com
Police officer joins street race after drivers fail to see unmarked patrol vehicle
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL— Two drivers now have speeding tickets after they began racing on a bridge infront of the Chief of Operations for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3, on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge. Video shows the two drivers reving...
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 2 still hospitalized from Covington Co. helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people involved in the Covington County helicopter crash on Friday are still in the hospital. Two of the three people involved in the helicopter crash on Friday evening are still in the local hospital. The EMT from the crash has been released from the...
Construction begins on Celeste Road widening project in Saraland
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Saraland Police Department are warning anyone who travels through Saraland about possible traffic delays due to construction work happening on Celeste Road. The Celeste Road widening project has begun and will affect the area of I-65 to Lafitte Road. Officers said they are expecting traffic to be heavier […]
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Children injured in DUI crash; driver arrested
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car Sunday night with children inside.
I-10 overhead signs to be removed next week; replaced with temporary signage
Three overhead signs along Interstate 10 will be removed and replaced with temporary signs that be mounted on the side of the interstate. The overhead signs will not be replaced because of the pending I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project that is expected to be under construction by late 2023.
2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police
UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
Two arrested in series of “Bank Jugging” thefts in Baldwin County
Two suspects tied to a string of "Bank Jugging" thefts in Baldwin County are behind bars.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
niceville.com
Eglin’s August road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla — Here are Eglin’s road closures for August. Check back for updates. Aug. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Aug. 2 from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m.
