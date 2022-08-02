ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

Atmore Advance

Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC

An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
WKRG News 5

11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
OBA

Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
WKRG News 5

Construction begins on Celeste Road widening project in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Saraland Police Department are warning anyone who travels through Saraland about possible traffic delays due to construction work happening on Celeste Road. The Celeste Road widening project has begun and will affect the area of I-65 to Lafitte Road. Officers said they are expecting traffic to be heavier […]
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
niceville.com

Eglin’s August road closures

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla — Here are Eglin’s road closures for August. Check back for updates. Aug. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Aug. 2 from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m.
