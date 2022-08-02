How these companies are taking over the U.S. auto dealership industry

Extra fees can be an especially costly part of applying for a mortgage. It's very common for lenders to charge an application fee, an underwriting fee and an origination fee, which are typically all grouped together and classified as lender fees. Sometimes you'll also incur discount points to lower your interest rate. As a result, you'll end up having to pay more money on top of what you're already paying upfront when you want to buy a new home.

