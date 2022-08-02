How these companies are taking over the U.S. auto dealership industry

Read on www.cnbc.com
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
CNBC
Auto dealerships are facing a shortage of technicians to fix cars. Here's why
It's not just hard to buy a new car these days — it's getting tough to even get one fixed. There just aren't enough workers to do the job. Dealers and auto repair shops are struggling to recruit and retain technicians and other service department workers. Auto dealerships, like many industries, are feeling the effects of what some have termed the Great Resignation, in which workers are quitting at steep rates.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
CNBC
Pelosi’s Taiwan trip puts the world's biggest chipmaker back in the spotlight of U.S.-China rivalry
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has once again shone a spotlight on the island's critical role in the global chip supply chain and in particular on TSMC. TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for technology giants such as Apple and Nvidia. Pelosi met with TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, in a sign...
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
CNBC
4 of the best mortgage lenders that don't charge origination fees
Extra fees can be an especially costly part of applying for a mortgage. It's very common for lenders to charge an application fee, an underwriting fee and an origination fee, which are typically all grouped together and classified as lender fees. Sometimes you'll also incur discount points to lower your interest rate. As a result, you'll end up having to pay more money on top of what you're already paying upfront when you want to buy a new home.
komando.com
How to find free electric car charging stations across the U.S.
We love our cars, but it isn’t easy to justify the joys of driving when gas prices are still at an all-time high. We all feel the pinch at the pump, but some of us feel it more than others. While driving habits, vehicle maintenance and weather factor into...
CNBC
Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy
Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
CNBC
China's CATL pauses plans for U.S. plant in light of Pelosi's Taiwan trip
CNBC's Phil LeBeau reports Chinese battery maker CATL has put the brakes on its plans for a U.S. plant after Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan Tuesday. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
SolarEdge is willing to sacrifice margins today to capture huge demand growth in Europe, CFO says
SolarEdge shares tumbled this week after the company's second-quarter results showed declining margins. The falling Euro hit the company's operations, with 47% of its revenue generated in Europe. SolarEdge CFO Ronen Faier said lower margins now is the price to be paid for long-term growth. SolarEdge shares tumbled this week...
CNBC
Why unlikely union wins are taking hold at 200+ Starbucks, Google, Apple and more
Since December, workers have led a surge of unionization unlike anything this country has seen since the Great Depression. It's happening at arduous workplaces like one Amazon warehouse in New York, but it's also hitting an entirely new sector: retail and big tech. First-ever unions have formed at more than 200 Starbucks, an Apple store in Maryland, a Google Fiber contractor, REI, Trader Joe's, Kickstarter, and a gaming division of Microsoft. Here's why experts say it's happening now.
The stock market is still searching for a bottom with the Fed 'far from finished' in driving down inflation
The stock market's bottoming process will be ongoing after the blowout July jobs report, says LPL's Quincy Krosby.
Fed Says Recession, so Here Are Some Newish Cheap Cars
Car buying is tricky enough without excessive inflation and rising interest rates. However, the Fed announced that a recession is likely, and, as a result, shopping for your next car might be trickier than you thought. Still, you can make your dollar go further by choosing one of these cheap cars, like the Nissan Versa.
CNBC
Taiwan's trade with China is far bigger than its trade with the U.S.
Mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for 42% of Taiwan's exports last year, while the U.S. had a 15% share, according to official Taiwan data accessed through Wind Information. About 22% of Taiwan's imports last year came from mainland China and Hong Kong, versus 10% from the U.S., official data...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Under Armour, Moderna and more
CVS Health (CVS) – The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager saw its shares rise 3.8% in the premarket after beating top- and bottom-line estimates and raising its full-year earnings forecast. Results were helped by strong sales of over-the-counter Covid-19 tests as well as an upbeat performance by its insurance unit.
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for July 2022 — in one chart
The U.S. economy added many more jobs than expected last month, and there was an appetite for workers particularly in the service sector, which has been grappling with labor shortages. The leisure and hospitality sector saw the most jobs growth, with 96,000 payrolls added in July, led by strong expansion...
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
CNBC
Gold resumes climb as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold neared a one-month high on Thursday as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields provided support ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Spot gold rose .8% to $1,779.49 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,796.40.
