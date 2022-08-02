Peterson named new SD Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent

Read on kmit.com
First two human West Nile Virus detections of 2022 reported in Minnehaha and Spink counties
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus (WNV) detections of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
Lady A cancels tour including South Dakota State Fair show
HURON, S.D. – Lady A has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour, including their show at the South Dakota State Fair scheduled for Sunday, September 4. In light of this recent announcement, South Dakota State Fair officials are working diligently with their talent agency to find a new headliner.
SDSU Extension encourages producers to prepare for extreme heat temperatures
Brookings, S.D. – SDSU Extension provides resources to help livestock producers across the state prepare for extreme temperatures, and with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s over the next week, it is important for producers to prepare and have proper mitigation strategies in place to reduce heat stress on livestock.
