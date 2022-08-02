Read on news.trust.org
Outrage as beach along California’s Lake Tahoe blanketed in trash on 4 July
One corner of America got decidedly less beautiful on Independence Day. Volunteers in an annual trash clean-up effort along California’s Lake Tahoe picked up over 3,400 pounds (1542 kg) on 5 July — much of it from the previous day’s celebrations, reported KRON4 News. The northern California...
16 U.S. cities could have a climate similar to Middle East by 2100
Lahore, Pakistan, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the country and sits squarely in the Middle East, near Afghanistan, Iran and India. It's the second-largest city in Pakistan, and the summers there routinely see temperatures climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. New analysis from Climate Central,...
Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis
Some of the cities enjoying population boom are among those gripped by a ferocious heatwave and seeing record temperatures
Federal judge bars Sacramento from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property
A new federal court ruling forbids Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Judge Troy L. Nunley issued the preliminary injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed by the Sacramento Homeless Union and three unhoused individuals in the U.S. District Court for Eastern California.
Some US Cities May Become Hotter than the Middle East Before 2100
By 2100, some US cities might experience Middle Eastern temperatures. Unchecked global warming would deliver unimaginable severe heat, with July highs in 16 US cities matching those in the Middle East. Intensifying Heat. According to a recent estimate, 16 US towns face the possibility of experiencing summer temperatures comparable to...
Hunter Biden Frustrates Neighbors With Malibu Move Leaving Former Digs A 'Tent City'
Last year, Hunter Biden packed his bags and made the move from the trendy, beachfront neighborhood of Venice in Los Angeles to the sunny streets of Malibu. His former neighbors were left furious when their upscale district was suddenly teeming with tents as California's homelessness problems continue to escalate. Article...
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield
Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska
The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
Wildfires in US: 2 firefighting helicopter pilots die in Idaho; thousands ordered to evacuate near Yosemite
Multiple wildfires raged in the U.S. on Saturday, including ones that have caused deaths, evacuations and damage to structures.
New drone footage shows dire state of the Great Salt Lake
Water levels at the iconic Utah lake hit a historic low this week and drone video illustrates why one official remarked that "it's clear the lake is in trouble." Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. New drone footage shot by a Utah resident shows in stark detail just how dire the situation at the iconic lake has become amid the ongoing megadrought.
Summer in the U.S. could be 8 degrees hotter in 2100 – with some cities feeling more like the Middle East
Cities across the U.S. could be an average of eight degrees hotter by 2100. In about 78 years, 247 U.S. cities could feel like an entire part of the country – or world – found researchers at Climate Central, a nonprofit that researches climate change. The independent group...
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future.
West wildfires: Crews make progress in Idaho, California
After ballooning in size over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) reported that Idaho's Moose Fire had spread over 40,000 acres on Thursday. The blaze was 15% contained and more than 870 personnel were assigned to the incident. The cause of the wildfire remains undetermined, but hot and dry...
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event
The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
Most Severe Heatwave Hits Pacific Northwest at 102 Degrees, Cooling Centers Open Up
As the most severe heatwave causes temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to reach 102 degrees, cooling centers begin to open. The June 2021 heat wave set all-time highs, but this week's heat had more persistence, baking the area for five to seven days in temperatures above average. The Pacific Northwest...
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Two ultra-rare floods in a single week; a wildfire generating its own weather. Here's how it's connected
Extreme weather on both ends of the spectrum has thrashed parts of the US over the past week -- one of the many signals that climate change is here now, scientists say.
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
Wildfires are raging through the US west. Here’s how to protect yourself
An explosive wildfire season aided by severe drought is under way in the American west. Blazes have scorched areas ranging from coastal towns to parched forests, from New Mexico to Alaska. The largest fire to hit California this year, the McKinney fire, is raging through the Klamath national forest, already having claimed the lives of four people.
The Daily 08-04-22: The ‘humiliating’ saga of a Bay Area sheriff and a Batmobile
A custom, functional replica of a 1966 Batmobile, complete with a working flamethrower, is at the core of a legal spat between a Bay Area real estate agent and an Indiana minister — a spat that may have illicitly involved Bay Area sheriff's investigators flying halfway across the country to conduct a raid. Read more. • Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market • UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
