16 U.S. cities could have a climate similar to Middle East by 2100

Lahore, Pakistan, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the country and sits squarely in the Middle East, near Afghanistan, Iran and India. It's the second-largest city in Pakistan, and the summers there routinely see temperatures climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. New analysis from Climate Central,...
Some US Cities May Become Hotter than the Middle East Before 2100

By 2100, some US cities might experience Middle Eastern temperatures. Unchecked global warming would deliver unimaginable severe heat, with July highs in 16 US cities matching those in the Middle East. Intensifying Heat. According to a recent estimate, 16 US towns face the possibility of experiencing summer temperatures comparable to...
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield

Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
New drone footage shows dire state of the Great Salt Lake

Water levels at the iconic Utah lake hit a historic low this week and drone video illustrates why one official remarked that "it's clear the lake is in trouble." Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. New drone footage shot by a Utah resident shows in stark detail just how dire the situation at the iconic lake has become amid the ongoing megadrought.
West wildfires: Crews make progress in Idaho, California

After ballooning in size over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) reported that Idaho's Moose Fire had spread over 40,000 acres on Thursday. The blaze was 15% contained and more than 870 personnel were assigned to the incident. The cause of the wildfire remains undetermined, but hot and dry...
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
The Daily 08-04-22: The ‘humiliating’ saga of a Bay Area sheriff and a Batmobile

A custom, functional replica of a 1966 Batmobile, complete with a working flamethrower, is at the core of a legal spat between a Bay Area real estate agent and an Indiana minister — a spat that may have illicitly involved Bay Area sheriff's investigators flying halfway across the country to conduct a raid. Read more.   • Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market • UC Berkeley student favorite restaurant Thai Noodle II has closed after 15 years
