Local residents travel Dominican Republic to open a mobile clinic

COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
Living Life to a Tea: Savannah-Based Wayne Ashford Raises Awareness of Healthy Living Through Tea
Pictured: Wayne Ashford | Photo credit:MD Houston Photography. Wayne Ashford is raising a cup to conversations about health education over tea. Ashford is a tea sommelier, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. At 61 years of age, he is in the best shape of his life. He does yoga, meditation, strength training, running, and owns/operates a tea shop in downtown Savannah, Georgia, called The Ashford Tea Company. He attributes his good health and positive mindset to drinking tea.
Second COVID vaccine pop-up will be set up at the Library Aug. 6
COVID vaccines, for ages five and up, will be available on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. The Library is located at 124 S. Main Street in Statesboro. Squashing the Spread Bulloch, a group made up of community members that work to...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Family, dedication fuel Georgia onion grower’s success
Hard work and a do-it-yourself attitude helped make McLain Farms Inc. a successful grower of Vidalia sweet onions. Exponentially rising costs, however, press the business, which has grown onions since the mid-1980s. Brothers Brett and Rusty McLain and their spouses run the Lyons, Georgia, farming operation of 400 acres of...
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
wtoc.com
Doctor warns of heat-related illness during this time of year
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The deaths over the weekend of an elderly Bulloch County couple from heatstroke in their home has physicians warning that heat issues can develop quickly. A physician said we’re in the worst time of the year right now for heat-related illness. He says it doesn’t take...
CBS 46
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
Kiwanis Club creates and funds “Little Eaglet” program
The “Little Eaglet” idea was hatched by Kiwanis Club of Statesboro member Dan Hagan. Today, thanks to a more than $20,000 contribution by the club, this idea is now a reality. The new program will create standards-based learning experiences for all Bulloch County Schools elementary students at one...
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
Savannah ranks among best cities in the U.S. for cats
Cats aren’t for everyone, but those who love them really love them. Cat people will put up with just about anything to keep their feline overlords happy. But where are the best places for those long-suffering friends of felines to call home?. To mark International Cat Day on Aug....
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
Garden & Gun
A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors
“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
WSAV-TV
Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
