Here’s What to Expect From the CMA Fest Television Special

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago
The Country Music Association wants to help you relive this year’s CMA Fest with a TV Special, airing tomorrow (August 3).

Filmed during the 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the special will revisit all the country-fied action across the four-day event with the show’s hosts, Dierks Bentley and Elle King. The stacked line-up will include the hottest country hitmakers, including Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, and Carly Pearce.

Elsewhere on the line-up are Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Lady A featuring BRELAND, Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker.

CMA Fest will have its primetime airing on ABC at 8/7c before becoming available the next day on Hulu. Country fans who don’t have cable can join Hulu for free for the first month to stream CMA Fest and more.

Ahead of the special’s airing, CMA has released the full setlist featuring over 30 performances of top hits performed by the most recognized names in music—all in one night. Check out the setlist below.

CMA Fest Television Special Set List

Jason Aldean – “She’s Country” and “Trouble With A Heartbreak”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST” and “half of my hometown”

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Plane” 

Brothers Osborne – “Skeletons”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan - “Kick The Dust Up”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dierks Bentley – “Achy Breaky Heart”

Russell Dickerson – “Love You Like I Used To”

Wynonna Judd with Carly Pearce - “Why Not Me”

Elle King – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Elle King with Ashley McBryde – “Ex’s & Oh’s”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Lady A featuring BRELAND – “Need You Now”

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Old Dominion - “No Hard Feelings”

Thomas Rhett – “Slow Down Summer” and medley of “Get Me Some Of That,” “It Goes Like This” and “Vacation”

Darius Rucker - “Wagon Wheel”

Cole Swindell - “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story” and “Good Girl”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker - “Chicken Fried”

Photo Courtesy of CMA

