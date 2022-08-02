ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok May Join Music Streaming Platform of Spotify, Apple

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAqBY_0h1za26Y00

TikTok has reportedly filed patents for “TikTok Music,” suggesting that the video-sharing platform has a music streaming app in the works.

In May, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which follows another “TikTok Music” trademark filed in Australia in November of 2021.

The filing describes the service as one allowing users to purchase, play, share and download music, as well as create and share playlists, comment on music, and livestream audio and video.

ByteDance previously launched the music streaming app, Resso, in India, Brazil, and Indonesia in 2020. The app has similar features to the ones described in the “TikTok Music” filing, including sharing songs on social media and interacting with the app community.

The company already uses TikTok to redirect users to Resso—which had more than 40 million monthly users across India, Brazil, and Indonesia as of 2021—for those who want to listen to the full version of a song.

It’s unclear whether ByteDance will develop a similar music streaming app to Resso for TikTok, but,if launched, the video-sharing app is expected to have a significant impact on the playing field around current streaming platforms like Apple and Spotify.

Photo: TikTok

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Smart Phone#Ios#Bytedance#The U S Patent#Trademark Office#Apple And Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
