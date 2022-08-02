Perfect surface finishes for prosthetic and orthotic components

Read on www.ctemag.com
ctemag.com
The seven pillars of Vollmer sustainability
"A passion for perfection" – for decades, this quote has stood for reliability and quality from Vollmer. The company has delved deeper into this concept. The quote embodies the sustainable handling that, across generations, has turned the sharpening specialist into an international technological leader for machines for machining rotary tools as well as circular and band saws.
yankodesign.com
TOOB turns bicycle inner tubes into rubbery hand-made accessories
The interest, purchase, and use of bicycles have seen an uptick in the past few years, but these leg-powered two-wheeled vehicles have been around for decades. Many of their problems have also been around just as long, including the parts that easily get worn down and then thrown away. Although significantly more sustainable than cars or even motorcycles, bikes have parts that are definitely environment-unfriendly. Those range from bits of plastic here and there as well as toxic chemicals used in painting their metal frames. Rubber tires and inner tubes, however, are even bigger sources of pollutants down the road. Fortunately, this line of accessories puts inner tubes to a different use, allowing them to go the distance even after they have served their original purpose.
This New Lightweight Electric Motorcycle Uses Aerospace Know-How to Reach 75 MPH
Click here to read the full article. A new player has joined the EV motorcycle scrum: Irvine, Calif.-based Ryvid is leveraging the aerospace background of two principals to ensure their new Anthem stands apart from the battery-powered crowd with innovative engineering and future-forward design. “Ryvid” was derived from a portmanteau of “rhythm” and “avid,” expressing the concept of emotion in motion. Founder and CEO Dong Tran claims an omnivorous appetite for motorcycles, which has seen everything from Ducati Monsters to Suzuki GSX-Rs pass through his garage. But the inspiration to form an electric motorcycle arose from the desire to create a...
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?
If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar.
ctemag.com
Double-digit growth for robot sales in North America
The North American robotics market experienced its best quarter ever to begin the year. Companies from the US, Canada, and Mexico ordered 11,595 industrial robots – up 28% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue rose by 43% and reached a value of $664 million. These results are...
yankodesign.com
This self-driving wheelchair has detachable walker to empower the user to walk with ease
Age is only a number until your body begins to show signs of aging. When knees begin to wear down, the simplest of tasks – you took for granted – steadily develop into an everyday challenge and then age suddenly becomes a significant number. Life at this point...
Nature.com
Weave-pattern-dependent fabric piezoelectric pressure sensors based on polyvinylidene fluoride nanofibers electrospun with 50 nozzles
Wearable pressure sensors having versatile device structures have been extensively investigated to achieve high sensitivity under mechanical stimuli. Here, we introduce piezoelectric pressure sensors based on fabrics woven using polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) weft and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) warp yarns with different weave structures: 1/1 (plain), 2/2, and 3/3 weft rib patterns. The dependence of the pressure-sensing performance on the weave pattern is demonstrated with an actual large-scale fabric up to the ~2"‰m scale. An optimized pressure sensor with a 2/2 weft rib pattern produced a high sensitivity of 83"‰mV"‰Nâˆ’1, which was 245% higher than that of the 1/1 pattern. The detection performance of the optimal fabric was extensively evaluated with a variety of ambient input sources, such as pressing, bending, twisting, and crumpling, as well as various human motions. Further, a large all-fabric pressure sensor with arrayed touch pixel units demonstrated highly sensitive and stable sensing performance.
Hazel Quinn slow juicer has a patented truly filter-free design for easy cleaning
Cleaning the Hazel Quinn slow juicer is so easy thanks to its patented filter-free design. Without a sharp, porous strainer, it’s not only safe to use but also easy to keep clean. In fact, its bladeless design and fine grinding technique is a result of its customized auger. Made with a retro look, it provides era-inspired design for a stylish kitchen. Additionally, it offers one-button assembly and disassembly. Simply press the button on the base to do so. Moreover, its 2 retaining accessories at both ends ensure it doesn’t wobble and is incredibly durable. Furthermore, keep your countertops nice and clean by rotating the antidrip nozzle, which blocks the juice outlet. Streamlining the process of juicing, Hazel Quinn lets you enjoy the best nature has to offer while minimizing oxidation in your juice. Finally, you can have a sleek-looking juicer that’s easy to use and clean!
Customize clothing and fabrics with the HTVRONT automatic heat press
If you are interested in customizing your clothing or making new interesting garments for your own use or to sell to customers you may be interested in a new automatic heat press which makes it easy to transfer your designs to fabric. If you would like to customize fabric materials you might be interested in a new heat press called the HTVRONT.
The Windows Club
How to show Formula instead of Value in Excel Cells
If you want to display the formula in cells instead of calculated results in an Excel spreadsheet, here is how you can do that. It is possible to show the used or applied formula and hide the actual result in any cell in Microsoft Excel using this tutorial. For that, you need to turn on a setting included in the Excel Options panel.
This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch
Upgrade your travel gear with the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. These minimalist leather bags are versatile and meticulously designed. After nearly 2 years of travel restrictions, you’re ready to see the world again. But in the meantime, flights have changed and so have your travel needs. And you’re looking for a bag collection that meets your new requirements.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Use Artificial Intelligence to Adjust 3D-Printing Process to Correct Errors in Real-Time
MIT researchers have developed a method that uses artificial intelligence to adjust the 3D-printing process to correct errors in real-time. It basically consists of a machine-learning system that utilizes computer vision to watch the manufacturing process and then fix any issues that the AI detects in real-time. By utilizing computer...
yankodesign.com
This power station and battery is designed for supplying your home and EV with off-grid energy
With power cuts becoming a norm around the world due to energy shortages, heat waves, and economic fallouts, having your own power backup isn’t just a ‘good idea’ anymore, it’s a necessity. Now in its second generation, Bluetti’s AC500 power station and modular B300S battery pack let you gain absolute power independence. Hook them up to your home’s power supply or connect them to a solar grid and you’ve got emergency power backups that work perfectly during blackouts and can even be used outdoors to give you power without being connected to a traditional grid.
Engadget
Hitoki Trident hands-on: I'm in love with a $500 laser-blasting water pipe
There is no better, brighter, more shining example of humanity’s immeasurable resourcefulness and engineering imagination than in the myriad ways we’ve come up with to get stoned, whether we’re smoking it, eating it, drinking it, pressing it between two really hot plates and then smoking the gooey runoff or gently heating it in a ceramic crucible to hoover off the atomized happy crystals. But never before in human history — even though you gotta assume those CERN folks know how to party — have we smoked weed with lasers. The Hitoki Trident is the desktop flower water pipe that goes pew pew pew to get you high high high, and I am in love love love.
thecheyennepost.com
DIY Cosmetic Paint Repair Helps Retain Value of Older Cars
Owners are keeping their vehicles longer than ever – and they’re investing more time and money to keep those cars, trucks and SUV’s maintained. And while that includes everything from regular oil changes and replacing brake pads to air conditioning service and more, cosmetic upkeep should be another consideration for those seeking to get the most from their vehicle’s service life.
dornob.com
BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative
Traditional cement production accounts for 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but the world isn’t exactly going to stop using concrete anytime soon. What’s the solution? A greener replacement. BioBased tiles might be just the thing we need, offering the strength and durability of conventional cement with a fraction of the waste and carbon emissions. Developed as a collaboration between StoneCycling and Biomason, the new material began as an experiment to imitate the way nature grows ultra-strong materials like coral.
Agriculture Online
Successful Farming Tools of the Year 2022
Tools are as essential to farming and ranching as horsepower. Nothing short of the latest tractor introduction draws the same kind of attention from producers as new and innovative tool designs and shop supplies that are tailor-fit to help them in the shop, in the field – wherever. Successful...
notebookcheck.net
Pivot Shuttle SL 16.4 kg electric mountain bike now available
Pivot has launched the Shuttle SL electric mountain bike. The company claims to be “flipping the script that most e-bike builders are following”, focusing on building a lightweight e-bike with precise handling. An integrated FAZUA Ride 60 drive system provides up to 60 Nm of torque and peak power of 450 W.
