College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

By James Parks
 2 days ago

Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents.

It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how good each team is yet.

One method of measuring the best from the worst is judging each team by its record from the previous season.

It's not perfect, as teams can improve or regress drastically from year to year, in addition to transfers and unforeseen injuries, but it's one metric that we have available in the preseason.

Georgia is the defending College Football Playoff national champion

130. UMass: 58-89, (39.5%)

130. Louisiana: 58-89, (39.5%)

129. UCLA: 63-85, (42.6%)

128. Liberty: 64-86, (42.7%)

126. New Mexico State: 64-85, (43.0%)

126. Fresno State: 64-85, (43.0%)

125. Houston: 64-84, (43.2%)

124. UTEP: 66-83, (44.3%)

122. South Alabama: 66-81, (44.9%)

122. UCF: 66-81, (44.9%)

120. FIU: 68-82, (45.3%)

120. Washington State: 68-82, (45.3%)

119. WKU: 74-88, (45.7%)

118. Northern Illinois: 69-82, (45.7%)

117. North Texas: 68-80, (45.9%)

116. San Diego State: 69-81, (46.0%)

114. Duke: 69-80, (46.3%)

114. Cal: 69-80, (46.3%)

113. Minnesota: 70-80, (46.7%)

112. Michigan: 71-81, (46.7%)

108. Memphis: 70-79, (47.0%)

108. (Miami FL): 70-79, (47.0%)

108. Pitt: 70-79, (47.0%)

108. Purdue 70-79, (47.0%)

107. Utah: 71-80, (47.0%)

106. Kent State: 71-79, (47.3%)

104. Ohio: 72-80, (47.4%)

104. Central Michigan: 72-80, (47.4%)

103. Cincinnati: 71-78, (47.7%)

101. Arizona State: 72-78, (48.0%)

101. Temple: 72-78, (48.0%)

100. Virginia Tech: 72-77, (48.3%)

98. Charlotte: 73-78, (48.3%)

98. Miami OH: 73-78, (48.3%)

97. Ball State: St 74-79, (48.4%)

96. Southern Miss: 72-76, (48.6%)

95. Utah State: 73-77, (48.7%)

94. Georgia: 75-79, (48.7%)

93. Notre Dame: 73-76, (49.0%)

92. UTSA: 74-77, (49.0%)

91. Buffalo: 75-78, (49.0%)

90. SMU: 74-76, (49.3%)

89. Texas State: 75-77, (49.3%)

87. Arkansas State: 74-75, (49.7%)

87. NC State: 74-75, (49.7%)

85. UAB: 75-75, (50.0%)

85. Virginia 75-75, (50.0%)

81. Coastal Carolina 76-75, (50.3%)

81. Bowling Green: 76-75, (50.3%)

81. Air Force: 76-75, (50.3%)

81. Washington: 76-75, (50.3%)

80. James Madison: 70-69, (50.4%)

79. Wake Forest: 75-73, (50.7%)

78. Florida Atlantic: 78-75, (51.0%)

77. Missouri: 79-74, (51.6%)

75. Middle Tennessee: 78-73, (51.7%)

75. USC: 78-73, (51.7%)

74. Boston College: 78-72, (52.0%)

73. Oklahoma: 81-74, (52.3%)

71. Toledo: 80-73, (52.3%)

71. San Jose State: 80-73, (52.3%)

70. Louisiana Tech: 79-72, (52.3%)

69. Eastern Michigan: 81-73, (52.6%)

66. Baylor: 80-72, (52.6%)

67. East Carolina: 79-71, (52.7%)

66. App State: 78-70, (52.7%)

64. Akron: 81-72, (52.9%)

64. Michigan State: 81-72, (52.9%)

60. Nevada: 81-71, (53.3%)

60. Ole Miss: 81-71, (53.3%)

60. Rutgers: 81-71, (53.3%)

60. Colorado: 81-71, (53.3%)

59. Wyoming: 80-70, (53.3%)

58. Clemson: 79-69, (53.4%)

56. Western Michigan: 82-71, (53.6%)

56. Kansas State: 82-71, (53.6%)

53. Tulsa: 81-70, (53.6%)

53. Alabama: 81-70, (53.6%)

53. Wisconsin: 81-70, (53.6%)

52. Georgia State: 83-71, (53.9%)

51. Oklahoma State: 82-70, (53.9%)

50. Kentucky: 84-71, (54.2%)

49. Oregon: 83-70, (54.2%)

47. Connecticut: 82-69, (54.3%)

47. Army: 82-69, (54.3%)

45. Hawaii: 90-75, (54.5%)

45. Oregon State: 84-70, (54.5%)

42. New Mexico: 83-69, (54.6%)

42. TCU: 83-69, (54.6%)

42. Nebraska: 83-69, (54.6%)

41. Tulane: 82-68, (54.7%)

40. Troy: 83-68, (55.0%)

39. Ohio State: 86-69, (55.5%)

37. Old Dominion: 85-68, (55.6%)

37. Iowa State: 85-68, (55.6%)

36. ULM: 84-67, (55.6%)

35. Florida: 87-68, (56.1%)

33. USF: 85-66, (56.3%)

33. Syracuse: 85-66, (56.3%)

32. Penn State: 87-67, (56.5%)

31. Maryland: 86-66, (56.6%)

30. LSU: 87-66, (56.9%)

29. Northwestern: 88-66, (57.1%)

28. Illinois: 87-65, (57.2%)

27. UNLV: 88-65, (57.5%)

26. Rice: 89-65, (57.8%)

25. West Virginia: 90-64, (58.4%)

24. Tennessee: 93-66, (58.5%)

23. Stanford: 89-63, (58.6%)

22. Iowa: 92-64, (59.0%)

21. Kansas: 91-63, (59.1%)

20. Florida State: 89-61, (59.3%)

19. Georgia Southern: 92-63, (59.4%)

18. Georgia Tech: 91-62, (59.5%)

16. Arizona: 93-63, (59.6%)

16. Texas A&M: 93-63, (59.6%)

14. Colorado State: 92-62, (59.7%)

14. South Carolina: 92-62, (59.7%)

13. BYU: 93-60, (60.8%)

12. Marshall: 93-59, (61.2%)

11. North Carolina: 94-59, (61.4%)

10. Indiana: 96-59, (61.9%)

9. Texas Tech: 95-58, (62.1%)

8. Texas: 99-59, (62.7%)

7. Louisville: 96-57, (62.7%)

5. Boise State: 98-58, (62.8%)

5. Mississippi State: 98-58, (62.8%)

4. Auburn: 101-55, (64.7%)

3. Arkansas: 102-55, (65.0%)

2. Vanderbilt: 105-55, (65.6%)

1. Navy: 100-52, (65.8%)

The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4

Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

