Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents.

It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how good each team is yet.

One method of measuring the best from the worst is judging each team by its record from the previous season.

It's not perfect, as teams can improve or regress drastically from year to year, in addition to transfers and unforeseen injuries, but it's one metric that we have available in the preseason.

College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

Georgia is the defending College Football Playoff national champion

130. UMass: 58-89, (39.5%)

130. Louisiana: 58-89, (39.5%)

129. UCLA: 63-85, (42.6%)

128. Liberty: 64-86, (42.7%)

126. New Mexico State: 64-85, (43.0%)

126. Fresno State: 64-85, (43.0%)



125. Houston: 64-84, (43.2%)



124. UTEP: 66-83, (44.3%)



122. South Alabama: 66-81, (44.9%)



122. UCF: 66-81, (44.9%)



120. FIU: 68-82, (45.3%)



120. Washington State: 68-82, (45.3%)



119. WKU: 74-88, (45.7%)



118. Northern Illinois: 69-82, (45.7%)



117. North Texas: 68-80, (45.9%)



116. San Diego State: 69-81, (46.0%)



114. Duke: 69-80, (46.3%)



114. Cal: 69-80, (46.3%)



113. Minnesota: 70-80, (46.7%)



112. Michigan: 71-81, (46.7%)



108. Memphis: 70-79, (47.0%)



108. (Miami FL): 70-79, (47.0%)



108. Pitt: 70-79, (47.0%)



108. Purdue 70-79, (47.0%)



107. Utah: 71-80, (47.0%)



106. Kent State: 71-79, (47.3%)



104. Ohio: 72-80, (47.4%)



104. Central Michigan: 72-80, (47.4%)



103. Cincinnati: 71-78, (47.7%)



101. Arizona State: 72-78, (48.0%)



101. Temple: 72-78, (48.0%)



100. Virginia Tech: 72-77, (48.3%)



98. Charlotte: 73-78, (48.3%)



98. Miami OH: 73-78, (48.3%)



97. Ball State: St 74-79, (48.4%)



96. Southern Miss: 72-76, (48.6%)



95. Utah State: 73-77, (48.7%)



94. Georgia: 75-79, (48.7%)



93. Notre Dame: 73-76, (49.0%)



92. UTSA: 74-77, (49.0%)



91. Buffalo: 75-78, (49.0%)



90. SMU: 74-76, (49.3%)



89. Texas State: 75-77, (49.3%)



87. Arkansas State: 74-75, (49.7%)



87. NC State: 74-75, (49.7%)

85. UAB: 75-75, (50.0%)

85. Virginia 75-75, (50.0%)

81. Coastal Carolina 76-75, (50.3%)

81. Bowling Green: 76-75, (50.3%)

81. Air Force: 76-75, (50.3%)



81. Washington: 76-75, (50.3%)



80. James Madison: 70-69, (50.4%)



79. Wake Forest: 75-73, (50.7%)



78. Florida Atlantic: 78-75, (51.0%)



77. Missouri: 79-74, (51.6%)



75. Middle Tennessee: 78-73, (51.7%)



75. USC: 78-73, (51.7%)



74. Boston College: 78-72, (52.0%)



73. Oklahoma: 81-74, (52.3%)



71. Toledo: 80-73, (52.3%)



71. San Jose State: 80-73, (52.3%)



70. Louisiana Tech: 79-72, (52.3%)



69. Eastern Michigan: 81-73, (52.6%)



66. Baylor: 80-72, (52.6%)



67. East Carolina: 79-71, (52.7%)



66. App State: 78-70, (52.7%)



64. Akron: 81-72, (52.9%)



64. Michigan State: 81-72, (52.9%)



60. Nevada: 81-71, (53.3%)



60. Ole Miss: 81-71, (53.3%)



60. Rutgers: 81-71, (53.3%)



60. Colorado: 81-71, (53.3%)



59. Wyoming: 80-70, (53.3%)



58. Clemson: 79-69, (53.4%)



56. Western Michigan: 82-71, (53.6%)



56. Kansas State: 82-71, (53.6%)



53. Tulsa: 81-70, (53.6%)



53. Alabama: 81-70, (53.6%)



53. Wisconsin: 81-70, (53.6%)



52. Georgia State: 83-71, (53.9%)



51. Oklahoma State: 82-70, (53.9%)



50. Kentucky: 84-71, (54.2%)



49. Oregon: 83-70, (54.2%)



47. Connecticut: 82-69, (54.3%)



47. Army: 82-69, (54.3%)



45. Hawaii: 90-75, (54.5%)



45. Oregon State: 84-70, (54.5%)



42. New Mexico: 83-69, (54.6%)



42. TCU: 83-69, (54.6%)



42. Nebraska: 83-69, (54.6%)



41. Tulane: 82-68, (54.7%)



40. Troy: 83-68, (55.0%)



39. Ohio State: 86-69, (55.5%)



37. Old Dominion: 85-68, (55.6%)



37. Iowa State: 85-68, (55.6%)



36. ULM: 84-67, (55.6%)



35. Florida: 87-68, (56.1%)



33. USF: 85-66, (56.3%)



33. Syracuse: 85-66, (56.3%)



32. Penn State: 87-67, (56.5%)



31. Maryland: 86-66, (56.6%)



30. LSU: 87-66, (56.9%)



29. Northwestern: 88-66, (57.1%)



28. Illinois: 87-65, (57.2%)



27. UNLV: 88-65, (57.5%)



26. Rice: 89-65, (57.8%)



25. West Virginia: 90-64, (58.4%)



24. Tennessee: 93-66, (58.5%)



23. Stanford: 89-63, (58.6%)



22. Iowa: 92-64, (59.0%)



21. Kansas: 91-63, (59.1%)



20. Florida State: 89-61, (59.3%)



19. Georgia Southern: 92-63, (59.4%)



18. Georgia Tech: 91-62, (59.5%)



16. Arizona: 93-63, (59.6%)



16. Texas A&M: 93-63, (59.6%)



14. Colorado State: 92-62, (59.7%)



14. South Carolina: 92-62, (59.7%)



13. BYU: 93-60, (60.8%)



12. Marshall: 93-59, (61.2%)



11. North Carolina: 94-59, (61.4%)



10. Indiana: 96-59, (61.9%)



9. Texas Tech: 95-58, (62.1%)



8. Texas: 99-59, (62.7%)



7. Louisville: 96-57, (62.7%)



5. Boise State: 98-58, (62.8%)



5. Mississippi State: 98-58, (62.8%)



4. Auburn: 101-55, (64.7%)



3. Arkansas: 102-55, (65.0%)



2. Vanderbilt: 105-55, (65.6%)



1. Navy: 100-52, (65.8%)



