Heat Advisory issued August 2 at 3:44AM CDT until August 3 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

TODAY: Starting in the mid-70s, warm temperatures will be a theme again today. Today is a Weather Alert Day as feels like temperatures reach as high as 105 today. A Heat Advisory is in place through this evening. A cold front will move in this afternoon, bringing widespread chances for storms, but it won't arrive in time to stop most from reaching extreme heat. Storms will likely arrive near noon for folks in the far north near Brunswick and Macon, and arrive near Columbia closer to 4 pm. Storms will push southeast, exiting to the south of I-44 overnight. Some strong storms may develop within this line, posing a risk for hail and strong winds.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO