ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Larkins season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gp8p_0h1zKYwl00

Perfick! The popular comedy-drama The Larkins season 2 will return to our screens this Autumn on ITV.

After the highly successful first season , which was famously adapted from the much-loved novel The Darling Buds of May , Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan will reprise their roles as the beloved couple Pop and Ma Larkin.

The upcoming series will see the Larkin family get up to their usual mischief in the beautiful Kent countryside, with a new romance in store for Primrose Larkin (Lydia Page), excited gossip after Mariette (Joelle Rae) and Charley's (Tok Stephen) wedding and some newcomers who are at odds with Ma and Pop.

Here's everything we know about The Larkins season 2...

The Larkins season 2 release date

The Larkins season 2 will return to ITV on Sunday, October 16 at 8pm and will have six episodes.

There's also no word yet on when it will be out in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20p16j_0h1zKYwl00

Ma Larkin with twins Zinnia and Petunia. (Image credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of The Larkins season 2?

TV star Bradley Walsh and BAFTA award winner Joanna Scanlan will return as the iconic Pop and Ma Larkin.

Also returning to complete the Larkins' large cheeky brood are Lydia Page as Primrose, Liam Middleton as Montgomery, Lola Shepelev as Victoria, Summer Miller as Zinnia and Sienna Miller as Petunia.

Joelle Rae has been cast to play the couple's eldest daughter, the beautiful Mariette, who was originally played by Sabrina Bartlett in the first season and Tok Stephen will resume his role of Charley, Mariette's now-husband.

The rest of the cats returning to the new season are Peter Davison as the Vicar, Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier, Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester, Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand, Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere, Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill, Barney Walsh as PC Harness, Tony Gardner as Alec Norman, Selina Griffiths as Norma Norman and Natalie Mitson as Pauline.

We will also be welcoming a new Reverend to the village, the handsome Reverend Candy (Maxim Ays) and the Jerebohm family (Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhin Tutt) who cause chaos for the Larkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVT94_0h1zKYwl00

Joelle Rae will play Mariette in season 2. (Image credit: Michael Shelford)

What is the plot of The Larkins season 2?

According to ITV, the premise of season 2 reads: "The new series sees the arrival of a new Reverend in the village and, in stark contrast to the old Vicar, he set hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s (Lydia Page). Primrose, now finished with school, is intent on taking the journalistic world by storm, but could it be love with the handsome Reverend Candy (Maxim Ays)?

"Meanwhile, following the excitement of Mariette (Joelle Ray) and Charley’s (Tok Stephen) wedding, the local gossip quickly turns to the other new arrivals in the Village.

"A new out-of-town family, the Jerebohms (Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhind Tutt), have no sooner made their introductions than they are at war with Ma and Pop, with devastating consequences for the Larkin clan."

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for The Larkins season 2, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Winchesters: Latest News, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else to Know

After more than a year since it was first announced, The Winchesters is finally about to hit our screens. Supernatural fans have patiently waited for this prequel series that will tell the origin story of how Dean and Sam's parents — John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) — met and fell in love. The show will be narrated by Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester himself, and Ackles is also producing the show along with his wife Danneel and Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgana Robinson
Person
Amelia Bullmore
Person
Joanna Scanlan
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Peter Davison
Person
Bradley Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Itv#Bafta
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look

AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Netflix's Wednesday: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know

'Secret societies. Hidden libraries. A homicidal monster. What other surprises are in store?'. We're getting closer to the release of the spooky Wednesday, Netflix's take on the eldest daughter of pop culture's kookiest family. The project is helmed by Tim Burton, who specializes in creepy yet fun reimaginings of classic characters. Wednesday Addams is at the center of this new iteration of The Addams Family, and she finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery investigation after being sent away to the mysterious Nevermore Academy.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Transformers: EarthSpark Full Trailer Released

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. The series brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, and introduces a new generation of Transformers who are the first to be born on their adopted homeworld of Earth. The series was teased at a panel last weekend at New York Comic Con, and that's where they first debuted the trailer.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

She-Hulk season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the She-Hulk season 2 release date? As the last TV series in MCU Phase 4, She-Hulk has ended this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in easy-going fashion. No multiverse, no Infinity Stones, just Jennifer Walters trying to get a date and find some work-life balance. Between the...
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

724
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy