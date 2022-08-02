ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

32 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #32 Carmello Jones

By Levi Caraway
sicem365.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sicem365.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicem365.com

29 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #29 Romario Noel

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Romario Noel is a redshirt freshman cornerback from Cypress, Texas. Noel will have three years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at a solid 6-foot-3, 210 pounds for his position.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Confidence Level Predictions for Baylor Basketball

Here are some confidence level predictions for Baylor basketball next season. 1) Baylor has a top 10 offense (90%) — This may seem quite high. But Baylor finished No. 2 in 2021. I don’t believe any team will have a quartet of guards as good as the 2020-2021 Bears. You don’t have to be that good to be nearly as good. With Baylor’s collection of guards, the Bears break into the top 10.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

The FRO: Baylor football back in the groove as fall camp starts

In Facts, Rumors & Opinions (aka FRO), the SicEm365 staff compiles their knowledge and speculation from a number of conversations for a piece to cover a variety of interesting topics on Baylor University and Baylor Athletics including football, basketball and recruiting. V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 | V5.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Sherman 2025 WR Mikah Hunt recaps his Baylor camp performance

Sherman (TX) High School 2025 wide receiver Mikah Hunt‍ recaps his Baylor camp experience, discusses his recruitment, and more. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Mobile, AL
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
State
Utah State
sicem365.com

31 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #31 Griffin Speaks

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Griffin Speaks is a junior safety from Auburn, Alabama. He should have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is planning on majoring in business and has made the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll an impressive four times. Speaks was also Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2020 and 2021.
AUBURN, AL
sicem365.com

Baylor XC Announces 2022 Schedule

WACO, Texas – Baylor cross country released its seven-meet schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday morning. “I am really looking forward to the season,” said distance coach David Barnett. “Our student-athletes are in a good spot, and we have some good leadership from the upperclassmen. The newcomers will be a huge part of the team, and I am looking forward to their additions. It’s going to be a good season.”
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

31 Days till Kickoff: Jeff Grimes Offense scored 31.6 points per game in 2021

Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Baylor Bears offense made a massive leap in production from 2020 to 2021. The green and gold went from scoring 23.3 points per game during the COVID campaign to 31.6 ppg in the Big 12 championship season. That is a jump from 101st in the nation to 40th.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Offseason Hub#Baylor Jones
sicem365.com

Klein Collins 2024 DB Chris Gant Jr. recaps his Baylor camp experience

Klein Collins 2024 defensive back Chris Gant Jr‍ discusses Baylor camp, his performance, his recruitment, and more. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Travis and Grayson examine the key position battles during Fall Camp

SicEm365’s Travis Roeder and Grayson Grundhoefer give their thoughts and insights on Baylor’s key position battles heading into Fall Camp. Travis: A really fun battle is about to ensue between Matt Jones, Will Williams, and incoming transfer Josh White. What I really find fascinating about this competition is how different all three guys are.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
sicem365.com

Even Local Businesses Can Contribute to Baylor Athletes | Sam Weber

Sam Weber, Brand Communications, Opendorse.com joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss NIL in college athletics, how easy it is for athletes to benefit from it, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
WACO, TX
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy