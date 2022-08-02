32 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #32 Carmello Jones

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Griffin Speaks is a junior safety from Auburn, Alabama. He should have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is planning on majoring in business and has made the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll an impressive four times. Speaks was also Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2020 and 2021.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO