32 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #32 Carmello Jones

Read on sicem365.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
sicem365.com
29 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #29 Romario Noel
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Romario Noel is a redshirt freshman cornerback from Cypress, Texas. Noel will have three years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at a solid 6-foot-3, 210 pounds for his position.
sicem365.com
Confidence Level Predictions for Baylor Basketball
Here are some confidence level predictions for Baylor basketball next season. 1) Baylor has a top 10 offense (90%) — This may seem quite high. But Baylor finished No. 2 in 2021. I don’t believe any team will have a quartet of guards as good as the 2020-2021 Bears. You don’t have to be that good to be nearly as good. With Baylor’s collection of guards, the Bears break into the top 10.
sicem365.com
The FRO: Baylor football back in the groove as fall camp starts
In Facts, Rumors & Opinions (aka FRO), the SicEm365 staff compiles their knowledge and speculation from a number of conversations for a piece to cover a variety of interesting topics on Baylor University and Baylor Athletics including football, basketball and recruiting. V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 | V5.
sicem365.com
Sherman 2025 WR Mikah Hunt recaps his Baylor camp performance
Sherman (TX) High School 2025 wide receiver Mikah Hunt recaps his Baylor camp experience, discusses his recruitment, and more. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sicem365.com
31 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #31 Griffin Speaks
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Griffin Speaks is a junior safety from Auburn, Alabama. He should have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is planning on majoring in business and has made the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll an impressive four times. Speaks was also Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2020 and 2021.
sicem365.com
Baylor XC Announces 2022 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor cross country released its seven-meet schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday morning. “I am really looking forward to the season,” said distance coach David Barnett. “Our student-athletes are in a good spot, and we have some good leadership from the upperclassmen. The newcomers will be a huge part of the team, and I am looking forward to their additions. It’s going to be a good season.”
sicem365.com
31 Days till Kickoff: Jeff Grimes Offense scored 31.6 points per game in 2021
Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Baylor Bears offense made a massive leap in production from 2020 to 2021. The green and gold went from scoring 23.3 points per game during the COVID campaign to 31.6 ppg in the Big 12 championship season. That is a jump from 101st in the nation to 40th.
sicem365.com
Connor Galvin, Mose Jeffrey and Khalil Keith: Football, Food, and Expectations
Baylor football offensive linemen Connor Galvin, Mose Jeffrey and Khalil Keith joined Paul Catalina for an Athlete+ interview. They are a cohesive group on and off the field. Many time after practice the OL will go watch film together right away, with food of course. They sort of decided as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sicem365.com
30 Days till Kickoff: Baylor did not give up more than 30 points last year
The Baylor defense was stellar in 2021. They were top 10 in average points allowed and passing TDs allowed, top 11 in turnovers, and top 20 in penalties against. What might be most impressive though is that the Bears never gave up more than 30 points in any game last year.
sicem365.com
Klein Collins 2024 DB Chris Gant Jr. recaps his Baylor camp experience
Klein Collins 2024 defensive back Chris Gant Jr discusses Baylor camp, his performance, his recruitment, and more. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
sicem365.com
Travis and Grayson examine the key position battles during Fall Camp
SicEm365’s Travis Roeder and Grayson Grundhoefer give their thoughts and insights on Baylor’s key position battles heading into Fall Camp. Travis: A really fun battle is about to ensue between Matt Jones, Will Williams, and incoming transfer Josh White. What I really find fascinating about this competition is how different all three guys are.
sicem365.com
Baylor looks to close the 2023 recruiting cycle strong with a big 2022 season
Baylor has a lot of momentum right now as the program currently sits at No. 15 in the country and is pretty much locked in as a top 25 class for this cycle. The only way that doesn’t happen is if decommitments occur, that is possible but this class is pretty locked in at the moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sicem365.com
Even Local Businesses Can Contribute to Baylor Athletes | Sam Weber
Sam Weber, Brand Communications, Opendorse.com joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss NIL in college athletics, how easy it is for athletes to benefit from it, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
14-year-old killed in Alabama by three men as an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
Alabama man pleads guilty to ‘animal crushing’ in death of Mississippi K9 officer. He also pleaded to being felon with firearm.
A Mobile, Alabama man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Moss Point...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th
Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
Comments / 0