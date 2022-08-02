ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yankodesign.com

This inflatable beach chair takes on a more realistic form factor for comfortability

Modeled after the popular Adirondack Chair (your quintessential wooden porch chair), the BOTE AeroRondak is a unique inflatable number designed to be taken to the beach. Quite unlike any inflatable chair you’ll ever see, the AeroRondak Chair has a rather unique form factor that deviates from the bulbous nature of inflatable furniture. It also sports a proper backrest and even wide armrests that can hold drinks thanks to a magnetic fixture for attaching drink-holders. The chair is inherently waterproof, making it perfect for the beach, the poolside, or even outdoors in the rain, and deflates down once you’re done, folding down to the size of a duffle bag that you can then carry with you.
This off-grid sustainable toilet aimed at rural areas ‘flushes’ with the help of sand + a conveyor belt

In a world, where sanitation is considered a luxury and not a basic necessity, and 500 million people are still defecating in the open, this off-grid toiled called Sandi, designed by Brunel University graduate Archie Read, is a complete blessing. This sustainable toilet solution is aimed at rural areas where basic amenities like water and electricity may be unavailable. The idea for Sandi hit Read when he was working for a toilet company called LooWatt. LooWatt’s unique toilet system collects waste in a biodegradable polymer film, which although an innovative product, is still meant for urban cities. Although Sandi is still a concept, if transformed into a feasible reality, it could provide inhabitants of such locations with a solution that is not only sustainable but also safe and dignified. “If you have a nice complex electrical component, and you’re in a village that’s 50 miles away from any technician who can fix it, you can’t expect them to travel 50 miles there and 50 miles back to fix one toilet,” says Read. “It has to be in a situation that’s fixable by 90% of people themselves.”
TOOB turns bicycle inner tubes into rubbery hand-made accessories

The interest, purchase, and use of bicycles have seen an uptick in the past few years, but these leg-powered two-wheeled vehicles have been around for decades. Many of their problems have also been around just as long, including the parts that easily get worn down and then thrown away. Although significantly more sustainable than cars or even motorcycles, bikes have parts that are definitely environment-unfriendly. Those range from bits of plastic here and there as well as toxic chemicals used in painting their metal frames. Rubber tires and inner tubes, however, are even bigger sources of pollutants down the road. Fortunately, this line of accessories puts inner tubes to a different use, allowing them to go the distance even after they have served their original purpose.
BICYCLES
This transparent birchwood cabin in the Italian Alps provides the ultimate glamping experience

Located in the alpine village of Usseaux in Italy’s Piedmont region is the beautiful little ‘Immerso’ glamping cabin. Designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi this mesmerizing cabin allows guests to leave behind the hectic city life, go off-grid, and unwind in the calmness of nature. You can lay under the stars, gaze at them for hours, and reconnect with nature in this transparent cabin!
TRAVEL
Wolf Rigs Hummer Camper is robust and capable entrant in the crowded adventure camper market

No matter how crowded the adventure camper market begins to appear, creative minds manage to rub the lamp of genius to germinate a fresh perspective. So, if you had begun to feel that every other camper was looking pretty much the same; spare a moment for the Hummer Camper from self-taught enthusiasts at Wolf Rigs. Hello – just a thought – we have a lot more to discuss!
CARS
This LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster looks just about as realistic as the original

It’s proportionally accurate, has a stunningly realistic dial, and can even be worn on your wrist. The LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster comes with a display stand and even has a set of interchangeable straps, all made out of LEGO bricks. In fact, the only thing this timepiece can’t do is tell the time… but then again, is it even supposed to?!
RETAIL
These rustic prefab cabins in rural Hungary are inspired by the shape of rocks

Nestled in the heart of Csóromfölde, Hungary is six stunning polygonal cabins called ‘Rock Cabins’. Designed and constructed by architectural firm Hello Wood in collaboration with TreeHouses, the brains, and brawn behind the immensely popular cabins in Noszvaj, the cabins have an almost mystical and mysterious appeal to them! Each cozy cabin accommodates two people, making it the ultimate romantic getaway.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
This DJI drone only needs 3 propellers to perform aerial photography

One less propeller means one less motor sucking away at the battery. Meet the DJI HiTop, a conceptual drone that follows a tricopter format instead of the traditional quadcopter one. In simple words, it uses three rotors to achieve flight as opposed to the traditional four. Designed as more of a consumer-grade aerial toy instead of a highly professional one, the HiTop is a simple drone that’s built to do its job well. The body of the drone is much larger than you’d expect, but this turns out to be a feature, housing a bigger battery and more safety features to keep the drone up in the air for longer. From the top view, the drone assumes the shape of a 6-sided star, with three rotors and three ‘bumpers’ between them, adding as physical barriers to prevent too much damage to the drone or the high-end camera system underneath. The only observable con in this format, however, is that the drone looks incredibly symmetrical on all three sides, which makes it a little difficult to identify which way the drone is facing while you’re in flight.
ELECTRONICS
This modern and minimal multifunctional pet carrier doubles up as a stool for you

There’s a special place in my heart…reserved completely for pet products! Our pets are quite literally our lifelines, and if you own a cat or two like me, then you know most of our days are spent catering to their every whim and fancy. Well-designed, smart, and functional product designs can make your pet’s life easier, more comfortable, and fun! And if they manage to provide some utility to your living space and you, then it’s quite literally the best of both worlds. One such example of an innovative design that caters to the needs of both pets and humans is – Guacal.
PETS
Swiveling side table lets you interchange table tops and save space

When we first started working from home during the pandemic, a lot of people had to adjust their living spaces to be able to work properly. While things haven’t really returned to the old normal, there are those that are already working permanently from home or who will be working hybrid from now on. That leaves furniture designers with a lot of ideas to play around with to make this semi-permanent shift better for those who need additional stuff at home. Side tables are just some of the furniture that can be explored and improved.
INTERIOR DESIGN
These low-cost solar-powered homes in Sweden are the energy efficient housing solution we need in 2022

On a street in Örebro, Sweden, you’ll find a set of ten solar-powered rowhouses, each placed artfully against the other, creating a quaint L-shaped development of zero-energy affordable homes. Designed by Street Monkey Architects, the homes make use of passive building principles and photovoltaic panels to generate all the energy they would require to function all year long. Also, the intriguing roofline of the development instantly caught our eyes – besides its solar-power generating capabilities.
WORLD

