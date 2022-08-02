Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR review: security on tough trails

Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR first impressions

The Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR is a tough, lightweight trail running shoe designed for navigating technical terrain.

The star of the show is the full-length a Vibram Litebase outsole, with a deep lug to give you extra purchase in slippery conditions. The lugs are slightly broader on the heel and ball of the foot, where your weight will land, and each one has a textured edge to really give you as much grip as possible.

Specifications

• List price: $139.99

• Weight: 11oz / 313g (US women's 11)

• Sizes: Men's 5.5 - 11; women's 7-12.5 (US)

• Colors: Black / halo gray, black / stone / fresco blue, electric tangerine / cloudless sky / jet gray

• Compatibility: Technical trail running

The shoe's upper is reinforced with 3D-printed elements to provide extra strength where the strains are likely to be greatest, plus reinforcements to resist knocks and scrapes. Like many running shoe manufacturers, Under Armour has started experimenting with recycled materials to reduce dependence on virgin plastics, and you can see speckles of these in the reinforced heel and toe.

(Image credit: Future)

Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR on the trail

Running in the Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR felt very safe and secure, even when faced with particularly technical trails. The outsole is good and solid, and is paired with a tough reinforced toe and heel to protect you from rocks and roots.

The upper also has a pleasing amount of substance; unlike some trail shoes, the HOVR SD Ridge TR has just a little cushioning even on top of the foot for added protection. It does mean that the HOVR DR Ridge TR isn't as breathable as some of the best trail running shoes, though, which is worth bearing in mind in the warmer months.

The flat laces have just a little stretch, allowing you to lace them firmly while maintaining a tiny bit of flexibility for comfort and maneuvrability. They're a little short for creating a heel lock , but it's possible.

(Image credit: Future)

Cushioning is light in the tongue, which is gusseted to prevent rocks and grit working their way into the shoe. The high, generously padded collar also works well to keep out debris, and cups your heel well to hold your foot in place (reassuring when you're navigating deep mud that threatens to pull off your shoes).

Those textured lugs prove to be something of a mixed blessing. While they do offer extra grip when you really need it, their rough surface can hold onto the dirt and clog up the sole. Thick mud certainly doesn't slide off as it does from inov-8 Mudclaw shoes, which can leave the UA shoes heavy and hard to clean.

If you have particularly wide feet then you may find the single width fitting too restrictive, but I found it very comfortable even on longer runs.

(Image credit: Future)

Where we tested the Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR

The Bath Skyline is a popular route with hikers and runners alike, with spectacular views across the city. Keep an eye out for Sham Castle, a folly designed to look like a medieval castle, but actually built much later to give local entrepreneur Ralph Allen a more interesting view from his house.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.