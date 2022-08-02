ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR review: security on tough trails

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR first impressions

The Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR is a tough, lightweight trail running shoe designed for navigating technical terrain.

The star of the show is the full-length a Vibram Litebase outsole, with a deep lug to give you extra purchase in slippery conditions. The lugs are slightly broader on the heel and ball of the foot, where your weight will land, and each one has a textured edge to really give you as much grip as possible.

Specifications

• List price: $139.99
• Weight: 11oz / 313g (US women's 11)
• Sizes: Men's 5.5 - 11; women's 7-12.5 (US)
• Colors: Black / halo gray, black / stone / fresco blue, electric tangerine / cloudless sky / jet gray
• Compatibility: Technical trail running

The shoe's upper is reinforced with 3D-printed elements to provide extra strength where the strains are likely to be greatest, plus reinforcements to resist knocks and scrapes. Like many running shoe manufacturers, Under Armour has started experimenting with recycled materials to reduce dependence on virgin plastics, and you can see speckles of these in the reinforced heel and toe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wUn4_0h1zBVY300

(Image credit: Future)

Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR on the trail

Running in the Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR felt very safe and secure, even when faced with particularly technical trails. The outsole is good and solid, and is paired with a tough reinforced toe and heel to protect you from rocks and roots.

The upper also has a pleasing amount of substance; unlike some trail shoes, the HOVR SD Ridge TR has just a little cushioning even on top of the foot for added protection. It does mean that the HOVR DR Ridge TR isn't as breathable as some of the best trail running shoes, though, which is worth bearing in mind in the warmer months.

The flat laces have just a little stretch, allowing you to lace them firmly while maintaining a tiny bit of flexibility for comfort and maneuvrability. They're a little short for creating a heel lock , but it's possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9MRw_0h1zBVY300

(Image credit: Future)

Cushioning is light in the tongue, which is gusseted to prevent rocks and grit working their way into the shoe. The high, generously padded collar also works well to keep out debris, and cups your heel well to hold your foot in place (reassuring when you're navigating deep mud that threatens to pull off your shoes).

Those textured lugs prove to be something of a mixed blessing. While they do offer extra grip when you really need it, their rough surface can hold onto the dirt and clog up the sole. Thick mud certainly doesn't slide off as it does from inov-8 Mudclaw shoes, which can leave the UA shoes heavy and hard to clean.

If you have particularly wide feet then you may find the single width fitting too restrictive, but I found it very comfortable even on longer runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WbZX_0h1zBVY300

(Image credit: Future)

Where we tested the Under Armour HOVR DS Ridge TR

The Bath Skyline is a popular route with hikers and runners alike, with spectacular views across the city. Keep an eye out for Sham Castle, a folly designed to look like a medieval castle, but actually built much later to give local entrepreneur Ralph Allen a more interesting view from his house.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tripsavvy.com

The Best Sleeping Pads for Backpacking and Camping of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nemo’s Tensor is our favorite do-everything pad. It has the insulation for a solid three seasons of use, and it is the widest we tested yet doesn’t break the scales forcing us to sacrifice comfort for weight. We love the wavy surface that lets our bag loft and allows air to circulate. Bonus: The included inflation sack prepped the pad for use efficiently. Also, we applaud Nemo for its commitment to being carbon-neutral through meaningful changes in its supply chain and materials choices and for leading in sustainability in the category.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Trail Shoes#Future Plc
GeekyGadgets

Joplins Shiva eco-friendly sunglasses made from cotton and wood

Combining protection, sustainability and style the designers at Joplins have returned to crowdfunding a new eco-friendly sunglass range called Shiva, constructed using wood and cotton. Featuring nine layers of polarized lens technology the send glasses have been built to last and provide a comfortable fit for all. Perfect for any occasion the Shiva sunglasses allow you to be environmentally friendly without compromising your style.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The 18 Best All-Black Watches Offer a Sleek and Rugged Style Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve kept a watchful eye on the wrists of stylish guys everywhere, from Instagram to your favorite coffee shop, perhaps you’ve noticed in recent years that many a man is rocking an all-black watch. What exactly is it about the tactical, rugged yet sleek appeal of all-black watches that’s captured the hearts of watch aficionados, enthusiasts and newfound collectors everywhere? It’s not all that easy to pin down, but there’s no question that black watches are here to stay and in a big way. Whether you’re searching for one of the best watches...
BEAUTY & FASHION
techeblog.com

Inventor Creates Motorized IKEA Sofa Using Old Hoverboard Hardware

A motorized IKEA sofa isn’t the most practical of furniture pieces, but when you have old hoverboard hardware laying around, this is the result, or at least for an inventor and his group of friends in Berlin. They just so happened to have a few broken hoverboards laying around, along with an electric bike battery, so they hacked together a functional drivetrain.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
HuffPost

Carry-On Luggage That Meets The FAA's Size Requirements

When it comes to air travel, there’s always one particular aspect that stresses flyers out more than anything else. For some, it’s going through security in a timely and seamless manner. For others, it’s a fear of flying or turbulence. And then there are the poor packers; the people who are always convinced they’re going to get turned away at check-in or the gate because their luggage is oversized, overpacked or both.
TRAVEL
yankodesign.com

This prefab tiny home is a smart mobile unit designed to help you escape city life

A couple of years ago, German entrepreneur Mark Dare Schmiedel got pretty fed up with the chaos of Berlin and decided to move to the countryside, building his own quaint loft along the banks of the River Spree. The peace, calm, and zen that followed, got him wondering whether it would be possible to create a similar, but a mobile form of home, that could provide the same sanctuary to others. In his quest for such a retreat, he came across a mobile home concept designed by a group of Slovenian architects called ‘Coodo’. Schmiedel went on to procure the design rights of the concept, through his company LTG Lofts to Go and kickstarted the production of the units. The modular homes aim to bring you closer to nature, to a space away from the crowds, where you can truly enjoy the beauty of a moment.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Custom Camper Van Is Wheelchair Accessible And Ready For Adventure

Building a wheelchair-accessible camper van isn’t easy. There are many things one must consider to ensure a camper van can fit a wheelchair and remain functional. Lisa Franks, a Canadian paralympic athlete, built her camper in two phases, living in it without any cabinets before deciding on the van’s final layout.
CARS
The Associated Press

Amplify the off-road audio experience with the all-in-one Tread Audio System from Garmin

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the all-in-one Tread ® Audio Systemwith LED Controller featuring audio sources for AM/FM, AUX and Bluetooth ® technology. Designed to withstand the rigors of any off-road adventure, this rugged, high-performance stereo system brings premium music, lights and fun to any powersports ride using the audio box with LED controller, two 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers, one wireless remote and mounting hardware. Vivid, built-in LED lights can be synced with favorite music tracks to harmonize pulsing colors to the rhythm of the beat, or fuse...
ELECTRONICS
Advnture

Advnture

57
Followers
461
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy