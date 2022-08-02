Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

Read on 975now.com
Check Out the Inside of This Historic Mid Michigan Mansion
If you've ever driven down West State Street in St. Johns you've probably seen this giant mansion. This is the Hicks Mansion. It has a long heritage in St. Johns, having been built in 1873. The Hicks Mansion in St. Johns. Steve and Jenny Heath were the previous owners for...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s
I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Can You Legally Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Michigan?
It's sad enough when your "good old boy" crosses the Rainbow Bridge, so you certainly don't need additional grief from the law. The good news is, here in Michigan, it is perfectly okay to drop your pet into a grave on your property, but the caveat to this law is you have to do it fairly quickly.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver
For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
Michigan’s Old Casinos Weren’t What You’re Led To Believe
I'll tell ya right off the bat: for most people under thirty, a "casino" is where you go to gamble, play slot machines, lose money, make a few bucks then lose it all, etc. But back in the 20th Century, the word 'casino' meant something entirely different. Other terms used for a casino were pavilion, dance hall, music hall, club house, honky-tonk, roadhouse, ballroom, auditorium, concert hall, and amphitheater. In other words, you went there to hear live bands and dance.
3 Terrific Times Michigan Played into a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode
Fans of TV sitcoms are generally separated into two camps: the ones who think Seinfeld is quite probably the best comedy of all time, and then the ones who just don't get it. For those who do, it's easy to spend hours binging season after season, laughing until your sides just can't take anymore.
This Luxurious Michigan Home For Sale Has Massive Fish Tanks Inside It
If you have a love for the water, then this home may just be the home for you here in Michigan!. Located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and is currently on the market for $385,000, and has quite a few tanks inside of it, even a koi pond!. Michigan Home Features...
Michigan Hitches Onto the Hula Hoop Fad, Late 1950s
What Michigan kid of the 50s did NOT have a Hula Hoop? Most of ‘em did. The Hula Hoop hit Michigan and the United States in 1958 when it was marketed by the Wham-O toy company. All of a sudden, these hoops became an outrageous rage, building to an unprecedented peak. Kids, adults, movie stars, singers, wives of politicians…EVERYone was getting in on the Hula Hoop fad. Every kid and all your friends had one and YOU just had to have one yourself.
These Michigan Stores Have Sold $1,000,000+ Lottery Tix This Year
Lottery fever is running high in Michigan right now. In addition to participating in national games like the record-setting Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, the Michigan Lottery offers a wide variety of other games for players to try their luck at scoring big cash. Instant scratchers paid out million of...
Here’s How to Remain Anonymous if You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot
Later tonight, Friday, July 29th, there will be a drawing for the Michigan Mega Millions Jackpot. And at the time of writing this article, the jackpot sits at approximately $1.28 billion dollars. Yeah, you read that right...billion, with a "b". Of course, everyone who plays the lottery hopes to win...
Remembering the 8 Michiganders Who Competed on ‘Survivor’
Reality shows are pretty much commonplace these days. Most, if not all of them, owe a huge debt of gratitude to the O.G. - CBS' Survivor. In May of 2000, sixteen "castaways" were whisked off to Borneo to compete for a then-stunning grand prize of $1,000,000. Men and women of all ages and walks of life would test their mettle against nature's elements in unfamiliar and foreign surroundings. Mental and physical challenges and immunity idols would further help separate the wheat from the chaff. Contestants were then voted off one-by-one, until one remaining survivor was declared that season's winner.
Oxford High School Grad Amazes ‘AGT’ Judges with Emotional Performance: Watch
Last night Ava Swiss not only honored Oxford High School but represented the entire state of Michigan in a very big way. Her audition on American's Got Talent left everyone mesmerized and emotional, including judge Simon Cowell. Eighteen-year-old Ava Swieczkowski, who goes by the stage name Ava Swiss, was inside...
Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936
Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
