Episode 54: A Visit to New Orleans With Touré Folkes and Kimberly Patton-Bragg

Read on imbibemagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
This New Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Serves Dom Pérignon and Michelin-Star-Level Sushi
Click here to read the full article. Dom Pérignon wants to be your new shipmate. The French Champagne house has teamed up with Michelin three-star chef Masa Takayama to offer guests a lavish gastronomic experience aboard a luxury superyacht in the Hamptons. The 88-foot San Lorenzo vessel–which was customized by Dom, no less–will cruise the waters of Sag Harbor and Montauk throughout the month of August. Designed for up to six guests, each trip begins with a door-to-dock chauffeur service from the Hamptons to either the Sag Harbor Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. Once onboard the yacht, guests will...
How Barrell Craft Spirit’s New Dovetail Whiskey Improves on the Beloved Original
Click here to read the full article. The first Barrell Dovetail, which came out in 2018, was an excellent cask-finished whiskey from Louisville’s Barrell Craft Spirits. But the new BCS Gray Label Dovetail ups the ante on the original, using rarer casks of older whiskey to create something even more special. The whiskey in this new blend comes from two countries, the US and Canada, and while the sources are familiar the end result is unique due to the particular barrels selected and extensive cask finishing process. The exact breakdown of the blend isn’t revealed, but the components are bourbons from...
Tom Pelphrey Reflects on Reentering the Dark ‘Ozark’ World and Playing a ‘Bad Boy With a Heart of Gold’ on ‘Guiding Light’
Click here to read the full article. Although there’s been a bit of controversy about how few series are recognized in the Emmys’ guest actor and guest actress categories, there are quite a few talented stars who have yet to win an Emmy — or even be recognized at all by the Television Academy. Many thought Tom Pelphrey, who portrayed Ben Davis in “Ozark,” would get an acting nomination last year following his very intense arc on the Netflix series. Instead, he was snubbed and with the death of the character, thought that journey was over. Until Season 4 was about to...
Chef Daniel Del Prado bringing Argentinian-style steakhouse to old Bachelor Farmer space
The spot that housed the extremely successful Bachelor Farmer in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis has been purchased and will reopen under the direction of successful local chef Daniel Del Prado and partner Ryan Burnett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There Weren't Enough Black Wine Festivals, So This Sommelier Started Her Own
Pictured: Tahiirah Habibi | Photo credit:LDV Photography. With aspirations of becoming the first Black woman Master Sommelier, it was not until Tahiirah Habibi went through the Court of Master Sommeliers (C.M.S.) testing process - and passed - that she realized how traumatizing and exclusionary it was for her as a Black person. Habibi decided she did not want other Black people to endure these experiences and decided it was time to create the environments she desired in the wine industry.
‘Kaepernick & America’ Documentary Set for September VOD Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. The documentary “Kaepernick & America,” which examines the remarkable conflict stirred by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s sideline protest, will begin streaming on demand on Fri. Sept. 2. Directed by Tommy Walker (“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” “God Grew Tired of Us”) and Ross Hockrow (“Born Strong,” “Finding Giannis”), the documentary made its debut at Tribeca as one of the film festival’s online premieres. In a statement, Walker explained he was personally captivated the Kaepernick saga and what insights they gleaned about America’s ongoing racial turmoil as they explored the intersection between his protest...
NFL・
architecturaldigest.com
Jewel Tones Heighten This 700-Square-Foot Rome Apartment
“I think of a house as a complicated machine in which something new breaks down every day: a lamp, a faucet, a lock, an electric socket, the boiler, the refrigerator… But when we can forget about the responsibility of continuous maintenance, we feel happy. Then the other side of the coin, opposed to the responsibilities of ownership, is sheer gratitude.”
This Textile Designer’s ‘Rainbow Eclectic’ Rental Is a Physical Manifestation of Happiness
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a textile designer by day, Jessica StempeI designs the art that goes on girls’ pajamas. When she’s not designing vibrant sleepwear patterns, she’s creating super colorful art, which fills the walls of her New York City rental apartment. “I travel far and wide to see colorful and cool art installations. Some of my favorite are salvation mountain, meow wolf, Prada Marfa, and seven magic mountains,” she explains. “When people walk into my apartment they are usually wowed but not at all surprised.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Black Bread’ Director Agusti Villaronga To Direct ‘Purgatory’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Agustí Villaronga, one of the most versatile of higher-profile Spanish auteurs, is attached to direct “Purgatory,” a project which will be presented at Locarno’s Match Me! Event by Nati Escobar at Spain’s Galápagos Media. “Purgatory” turns on Father Tomás, a scholar of ancient history and biblical theology sent to a remote sanatorium as a penance for his sins. There, the priest discovers that the small community seems to be entranced by the teachings of a patient. A title to track at Match Me!, a large networking event, “Purgatory” promises a study of the frontiers between faith...
A Maldives Resort Is Hiring A Bookseller & You Get To Live In 5-Star Luxury For Free
If you love reading and could picture yourself living on a tropical island, then you need to apply for this dream job where you can get paid to do exactly that — rent-free. Ultimate Library is partnering with the 5-star luxury resort Soneva Fushi in Baa Atoll, Maldives to hire a bookseller for a pop-up book store on the island.
Lee Litumbe’s Coffee Table Book Collection Immerses Her in African Creativity
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
hypebeast.com
Chelsea Drugstore Centers Its Latin American Heritage for Drop 7
Chelsea Drugstore is back with another vibrant drop that further showcases its Latin American heritage. What stands out about the offering is its exhibition of vibrant bold hues paired with cultural motifs. Pieces like relaxed short-sleeve shirts, shorts and pants are dipped in shades of coral, dandelion, azure blue, light green and more. Short-sleeve shirts are crafted in several eye-catching details from Calavera graphic prints to mixed-media constructions. A deep blue denim jacket serves as a collection standout with orange embroidery on the right chest and back with artistic designs and the brand’s initials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
thezoereport.com
Sorry Parisian Flats, Italian Villas Are The New Home Aesthetic To Be Reckoned With
If you’re reading this because you’ve watched Under the Tuscan Sun more times than you care to admit — you’re in a safe space. The Italian villa design aesthetic is imbued with the spirit of ‘la dolce vita’ and warrants a healthy obsession. “Italian villas have a simplicity and rigor that translates to their interior design. While they may seem casual, everything is very well thought-out,” Pietro Castagna (the interior designer behind Lake Como’s Villa Làrio) says. “Italian architecture is a bit like its cuisine in that you can't learn it, you have to feel it.” His approach for the iconic Lake Como property was to make guests feel at home and cared for by an Italian mother. “This is the secret of Italian architecture, a combination of aesthetics and family, rigor but also decorum, spontaneity but also the study of functions and great dialogue with the territory and the magnificent nature of the hills, lakes, mountains, and Italian sea.”
ELLE DECOR
Everything You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Cape Cod Houses
When you think about a house in its most basic form—when you visualize an image of one in your head, or when a child draws one in crayon on a sheet of paper—what you’re probably seeing is a square house with a pitched roof and windows on each side of the door in the center. In short, what you’re envisioning is a Cape Cod house.
Airbnb and new owner apologize for "1830s slave cabin" listing
Airbnb came under fire this week after a TikTok video went viral showcasing a listing that the owner had described as an "1830s slave cabin." The company has since apologized and vowed to make changes to other listings of "former slave quarters." The TikTok, captioned "This is not ok," shows screenshots of the housing rental, which was listed as "The Panther Burn Cottage @ Belmont Plantation" in Greenville, Mississippi. "This particular structure, the Panther Burn Cabin, is an 1830s slave cabin from the extant Panther Burn Plantation to the south of the Belmont. It has also been used as a tenant sharecroppers...
You Could Live on a Private Island for Free and Sell Books Barefoot for One Year
Dreaming of escaping to a tropical paradise while in the throes of the everyday monotony of your 9-5 isn't an uncommon fantasy. But what if you could find a way to work while you frolicked away in one of the most luxurious places in the world?. Looks like that dream...
ELLE DECOR
Louis Vuitton Unveils 200 Tributary Trunks in Los Angeles
When the young French carpenter Louis Vuitton first set out on a 248-mile journey (on foot!) to Paris in 1837 to begin his career as a trunk maker, he set in motion a life’s work that would far outlast his lifespan. His pièce de résistance? The travel trunk, a then-revolutionary luxury item that has left its monogrammed mark on design history.
Food Network
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One
’90s nostalgia alert: Now you can get a portable blender that looks like your eighth-grade Trapper Keeper. BlendJet is re-introducing its three whimsical, colorful special-edition portable blenders created in partnership with retro icon Lisa Frank. After its initial drop in January sold out, the USB-chargeable portable blender brand is restocking...
Comments / 0