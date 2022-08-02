Episode 54: A Visit to New Orleans With Touré Folkes and Kimberly Patton-Bragg

If you’re reading this because you’ve watched Under the Tuscan Sun more times than you care to admit — you’re in a safe space. The Italian villa design aesthetic is imbued with the spirit of ‘la dolce vita’ and warrants a healthy obsession. “Italian villas have a simplicity and rigor that translates to their interior design. While they may seem casual, everything is very well thought-out,” Pietro Castagna (the interior designer behind Lake Como’s Villa Làrio) says. “Italian architecture is a bit like its cuisine in that you can't learn it, you have to feel it.” His approach for the iconic Lake Como property was to make guests feel at home and cared for by an Italian mother. “This is the secret of Italian architecture, a combination of aesthetics and family, rigor but also decorum, spontaneity but also the study of functions and great dialogue with the territory and the magnificent nature of the hills, lakes, mountains, and Italian sea.”

