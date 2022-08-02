Billionaire Steve Cohen exits investment in crypto startup Radkl: report

Sometimes people forget that DeFi really only got started in 2020. Therefore, the nascent sector is now entering the first bear cycle of its young life. Despite this, innovation continues. One such sector is derivatives, something I find particularly interesting. While tokenised stocks and other conventional trad-fi investment mechanisms have been making more and more traction, it’s inevitable that the net is cast wider to incorporate some of the more complex strategies.

