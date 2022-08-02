Billionaire Steve Cohen exits investment in crypto startup Radkl: report

Read on coinjournal.net
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, Binance.US delists AMP token, and hackers steal $200 million from Nomad: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Adrian Hetman of Immunefi discusses the $200 million breach of Nomad's blockchain bridge, and how to make the technology more secure.
CNBC
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from crypto startup in 'free-for-all' attack
Hackers yanked almost $200 million in crypto from Nomad, a so-called blockchain bridge. Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one network to another. They've become a prime target for hackers seeking to swindle investors out of millions. Hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrency from Nomad, a tool...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
financefeeds.com
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
coinjournal.net
With a trillion dollar market cap, crypto isn’t going anywhere, says Rainmaker’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has lost more than 60% of its value over the past few months. Rainmaker Games CEO and founder, Will Deane revealed in a recent interview that cryptocurrency isn’t going anywhere. The cryptocurrency market has a total market cap of $1 trillion, down from the $3 trillion recorded in November 2021.
coinjournal.net
Interview – ZKX, Web3 derivatives protocol, raises $4.5 million
Sometimes people forget that DeFi really only got started in 2020. Therefore, the nascent sector is now entering the first bear cycle of its young life. Despite this, innovation continues. One such sector is derivatives, something I find particularly interesting. While tokenised stocks and other conventional trad-fi investment mechanisms have been making more and more traction, it’s inevitable that the net is cast wider to incorporate some of the more complex strategies.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
bitcoinist.com
Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina
Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
bloomberglaw.com
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)
Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin 70% Below Fair Value, Predicts Brief Recession This Year: Report
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that Bitcoin is way below its actual fair value, and that the bottom is likely already in for BTC. In a new interview with MarketWatch, the veteran hedge fund manager says his firm’s metrics put BTC’s value at roughly $40,000. BTC is...
CoinDesk
Lattice Capital Raises $60M for Second Crypto Fund
Lattice Capital, a venture capital firm that makes early-stage bets on crypto projects and protocols, has raised $60 million for its second fund, tripling the capital commitment from its first purse last August, Lattice general partner Mike Zajko told CoinDesk in an interview. Lattice will write $500,000 to $1.5 million...
CNBC
Hacked crypto startup Nomad offers a 10% bounty for return of funds after $190 million attack
Crypto startup Nomad this week lost around $190 million in a devastating security exploit. Nomad is offering hackers involved a bounty of up to 10% on any funds returned to the company. The company said it has so far recouped more than $20 million of the haul. Crypto company Nomad...
coinjournal.net
Two old-school cryptocurrencies that could surprise investors in 2022
The cryptocurrency market is never short of surprises. In 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere and became one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. Its 48,000,000% rally created lots of millionaires out of small investors. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is seemingly at the end of a multi-month bear market. As such, it can be an excellent time to start scouting for cryptocurrencies that have the potential to rally unexpectedly and give investors a high ROI. From our analysis, here are three cryptocurrencies that could rally unexpectedly in the next cryptocurrency bull run.
