ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Billionaire Steve Cohen exits investment in crypto startup Radkl: report

By Benson Toti
coinjournal.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on coinjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’

Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, Binance.US delists AMP token, and hackers steal $200 million from Nomad: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Adrian Hetman of Immunefi discusses the $200 million breach of Nomad's blockchain bridge, and how to make the technology more secure.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jim Greco
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes

The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Point 72 Asset Management#Gts#Nft#Recur
financefeeds.com

Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion

Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Interview – ZKX, Web3 derivatives protocol, raises $4.5 million

Sometimes people forget that DeFi really only got started in 2020. Therefore, the nascent sector is now entering the first bear cycle of its young life. Despite this, innovation continues. One such sector is derivatives, something I find particularly interesting. While tokenised stocks and other conventional trad-fi investment mechanisms have been making more and more traction, it’s inevitable that the net is cast wider to incorporate some of the more complex strategies.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina

Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
CREDITS & LOANS
bloomberglaw.com

BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)

Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Lattice Capital Raises $60M for Second Crypto Fund

Lattice Capital, a venture capital firm that makes early-stage bets on crypto projects and protocols, has raised $60 million for its second fund, tripling the capital commitment from its first purse last August, Lattice general partner Mike Zajko told CoinDesk in an interview. Lattice will write $500,000 to $1.5 million...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Two old-school cryptocurrencies that could surprise investors in 2022

The cryptocurrency market is never short of surprises. In 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere and became one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies. Its 48,000,000% rally created lots of millionaires out of small investors. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is seemingly at the end of a multi-month bear market. As such, it can be an excellent time to start scouting for cryptocurrencies that have the potential to rally unexpectedly and give investors a high ROI. From our analysis, here are three cryptocurrencies that could rally unexpectedly in the next cryptocurrency bull run.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy