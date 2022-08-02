Read on www.13newsnow.com
2 million Virginians skip meals or eat less as inflation hits a 40-year high, survey says
NORFOLK, Va. — A new study showed that over 2 million adults in Virginia skipped meals or lightened portions to adapt to rising food costs as inflation hit a 40-year high. Coupon Birds, a coupon website that aims to save people money, surveyed 3,500 American adults and found that nationally, 42% of adults said they have eaten less food as a result of inflated, unaffordable food prices in 2022.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and two of her staff members were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news, saying Walorski's husband had been informed by the sheriff's office. "She has returned home to...
Hampton Roads workers saw 7% average salary increase over last 2 years. But, inflation rose faster.
Even before taxes, there's about a 3% gap between the rise in wages and inflation. That means workers have comparatively less now than they did before the pandemic.
Weather explainer: Why Hampton Roads has measured less rain than usual, despite recent storms
Parts of the country are really having trouble with droughts. Hampton Roads is abnormally dry, but it's not as bad as it seems. It just hasn't rained at ORF.
