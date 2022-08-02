NORFOLK, Va. — A new study showed that over 2 million adults in Virginia skipped meals or lightened portions to adapt to rising food costs as inflation hit a 40-year high. Coupon Birds, a coupon website that aims to save people money, surveyed 3,500 American adults and found that nationally, 42% of adults said they have eaten less food as a result of inflated, unaffordable food prices in 2022.

